Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Police Storm Press Club, Assault Journalists Amid PoK Unrest: WATCH

Pakistan Police Storm Press Club, Assault Journalists Amid PoK Unrest: WATCH

Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club, attacking journalists amid protests over alleged atrocities in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tensions escalated in Pakistan on Thursday after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club (NPC), leaving several journalists injured. The raid came amid demonstrations against alleged atrocities and an internet blackout in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to local media reports, officers entered the club, situated in the heart of the capital, to detain Kashmiri journalists covering a protest call issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Viral Footage Shows Chaos Inside NPC

Videos circulating on social media captured chaotic scenes inside the press club cafeteria. Policemen armed with batons were seen barging in, striking individuals, and dragging some out by force. One widely shared image showed a journalist clutching his camera in one hand while struggling to free himself from the grip of a policeman with the other.

Journalists Speak Out

Anas Mallick, a reporter with TV channel Asia One, told Dawn that the police stormed the premises to arrest Kashmiri journalists who had gathered to cover the JAAC-led protests. He described their conduct as that of "thugs." Veteran journalist Hamid Mir added that officers were attempting to round up JAAC members but instead targeted reporters seated in the cafeteria.

Protests Outside The Press Club

The raid coincided with demonstrations outside the NPC, where residents of PoK were protesting alleged state-backed atrocities. Pakistan Today reported that the police may have "mistaken" the journalists for protesters, prompting the violent crackdown.

Human Rights Commission Condemns Raid

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) denounced the police action, calling the use of force against members of the press unacceptable. The commission demanded a transparent inquiry into the incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi responded to the mounting criticism by ordering an investigation. In a statement quoted by Dawn, he said he had taken notice of the "unfortunate" episode and directed the Islamabad police chief to submit a report. "Violence against the journalist community cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Disciplinary action must be taken against officials involved," he emphasised.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
PoK Protests Islamabad Police Raid National Press Club Attack Pakistan Press Freedom Kashmiri Journalists JAAC Protests
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
India
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended Amid ‘I Love Muhammad’ Row
Business
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
Nirmala Sitharaman Flags Global Risks, Says India’s Strong Fundamentals Keep Economy Steady
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget