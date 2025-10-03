Pakistan Police Storm Press Club, Assault Journalists Amid PoK Unrest: WATCH

Tensions escalated in Pakistan on Thursday after Islamabad police stormed the National Press Club (NPC), leaving several journalists injured. The raid came amid demonstrations against alleged atrocities and an internet blackout in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to local media reports, officers entered the club, situated in the heart of the capital, to detain Kashmiri journalists covering a protest call issued by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Viral Footage Shows Chaos Inside NPC

Videos circulating on social media captured chaotic scenes inside the press club cafeteria. Policemen armed with batons were seen barging in, striking individuals, and dragging some out by force. One widely shared image showed a journalist clutching his camera in one hand while struggling to free himself from the grip of a policeman with the other.

Journalists Speak Out

Anas Mallick, a reporter with TV channel Asia One, told Dawn that the police stormed the premises to arrest Kashmiri journalists who had gathered to cover the JAAC-led protests. He described their conduct as that of "thugs." Veteran journalist Hamid Mir added that officers were attempting to round up JAAC members but instead targeted reporters seated in the cafeteria.

Protests Outside The Press Club

The raid coincided with demonstrations outside the NPC, where residents of PoK were protesting alleged state-backed atrocities. Pakistan Today reported that the police may have "mistaken" the journalists for protesters, prompting the violent crackdown.

Human Rights Commission Condemns Raid

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) denounced the police action, calling the use of force against members of the press unacceptable. The commission demanded a transparent inquiry into the incident.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi responded to the mounting criticism by ordering an investigation. In a statement quoted by Dawn, he said he had taken notice of the "unfortunate" episode and directed the Islamabad police chief to submit a report. "Violence against the journalist community cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Disciplinary action must be taken against officials involved," he emphasised.