Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians

'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians

The Irish leader condemned the attacks against Indians. He expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" to the Indian community in Ireland, saying "their presence is a source of enrichment and generosity".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:40 PM (IST)

Irish President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the rise in "despicable" attacks against the Indian nationals living in Ireland, calling the incidents "despicable" and contrary to the values of the country.

The Irish leader expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" to the Indian community in Ireland, saying "their presence is a source of enrichment and generosity". Higgins also underscored the role played by Indians in the fields of medicine, business, enterprise, culture, and nursing.

In his statement, Higgins wrote: "We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life."

The Irish PM's remarks came amid the escalating concern over violent attacks against Indians. The latest attack involved a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in private parts by a group of children in Dublin. She was called "dirty" and asked to "go back to India". 

"The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear. That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned," the statement from the president's office read.

President Higgins also referenced his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the year as he recalled the deep historical ties between India and Ireland. He paid tribute to the Indian community's "immense contribution" to Irish life.

“Our shared spaces — including social media platforms — should never be poisoned from messages of hate or incitement to violence. Such messages not only target individuals, but also damage and corrode the most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness: those of hospitality, friendship, and care for others,” he said.

"Whether such provocation stems from ignorance or from malice, it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing. Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country," he added further.

He concluded by urging Ireland to remain a society in which "all communities can live in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.”

Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Harris on Monday also took to X to hail  the "positive contribution" made by the Indian community in the nation.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland's Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks," said Harris.

There has been a surge in attacks against Indians in Ireland over the last month, with at least three such incidents reported in July. All the attacks were similar in nature and followed a common theme involving an Indian being brutally assaulted by a mob.

The rise in such incidents targeting Indian nationals also prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue an advisory and emergency helpline numbers for its citizens.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ireland Michael D Higgins
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
World
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal Bhutto, Asim Munir In Threatening ‘Enemy’
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal, Asim In Threatening ‘Enemy’
India
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Next Month, Govt Asks Airlines To Stay Prepared: Report
Cities
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
'No Coercive Steps' Against Owners Of Old Diesel, Petrol Vehicles In Delhi-NCR: SC Issues Notice To Centre, CAQM
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget