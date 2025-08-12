'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians

Irish President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday unequivocally condemned the rise in "despicable" attacks against the Indian nationals living in Ireland, calling the incidents "despicable" and contrary to the values of the country.

The Irish leader expressed a "deep sense of gratitude" to the Indian community in Ireland, saying "their presence is a source of enrichment and generosity". Higgins also underscored the role played by Indians in the fields of medicine, business, enterprise, culture, and nursing.

In his statement, Higgins wrote: "We are all mindful of the immense contribution this community has made, and continues to make, to so many aspects of Irish life, in medicine, nursing, the caring professions, in cultural life, in business and enterprise, to cite just some. Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life."

The Irish PM's remarks came amid the escalating concern over violent attacks against Indians. The latest attack involved a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in private parts by a group of children in Dublin. She was called "dirty" and asked to "go back to India".

"The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear. That any person in Ireland, particularly any young person, should be drawn into such behaviour through manipulation or provocation is to be unequivocally condemned," the statement from the president's office read.

President Higgins also referenced his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier in the year as he recalled the deep historical ties between India and Ireland. He paid tribute to the Indian community's "immense contribution" to Irish life.

“Our shared spaces — including social media platforms — should never be poisoned from messages of hate or incitement to violence. Such messages not only target individuals, but also damage and corrode the most fundamental and enduring instincts of Irishness: those of hospitality, friendship, and care for others,” he said.

"Whether such provocation stems from ignorance or from malice, it is essential to acknowledge the harm that it is causing. Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country," he added further.

He concluded by urging Ireland to remain a society in which "all communities can live in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.”

Ireland's deputy prime minister Simon Harris on Monday also took to X to hail the "positive contribution" made by the Indian community in the nation.

"Today, I met representatives of Ireland's Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks," said Harris.

There has been a surge in attacks against Indians in Ireland over the last month, with at least three such incidents reported in July. All the attacks were similar in nature and followed a common theme involving an Indian being brutally assaulted by a mob.

The rise in such incidents targeting Indian nationals also prompted the Indian embassy in Dublin to issue an advisory and emergency helpline numbers for its citizens.