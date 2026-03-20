Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei Sends Strong War-Time Message On Nowruz & Eid

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Mojtaba Khamenei addresses Iran: Amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei addressed the nation on Friday (March 20, 2026), extending greetings for Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr while striking a defiant tone on the country’s security and resilience. In his message, Khamenei highlighted the rare overlap of the Persian New Year and Eid celebrations, calling it a moment of renewed strength and unity for the nation and Muslims worldwide.

Festivals as a Symbol of Unity & Faith

Khamenei described the coincidence of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr as a unique occasion, where spiritual and seasonal renewal align. He urged citizens to use this period to reinforce collective strength, patience, and belief, particularly during a time of heightened tensions.

"This year, the spring of spirituality and the spring of nature – i.e., the auspicious Eid al-Fitr and the age-old Eid of Nowruz – have coincided, and I congratulate each and every one of the people of the nation on these two religious and national holidays,"

He emphasised that such moments serve as an opportunity to foster unity across the country, even as external pressures continue to mount.

Looking back at the past year, Khamenei claimed that Iran had endured multiple security and military challenges. He said the country faced three significant conflicts but remained steadfast in the face of adversity.

He alleged that adversaries attempted to destabilise the nation by spreading fear, but failed to achieve their objectives due to the resolve of the Iranian people.

He also remarked that during one of the earlier conflicts, opponents believed internal unrest would weaken the system, but that expectation did not materialise due to public vigilance and resistance.

Accusations Against Israel & Call For Solidarity

Khamenei accused Israel of attempting to create divisions between Iran and its neighbouring countries through what he described as misleading narratives and conspiracies.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that national unity would continue to strengthen, warning that those opposing Iran would ultimately face setbacks.

The Supreme Leader also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in various phases of the conflict, including battles, security operations, and incidents along border areas. He extended condolences to their families and stressed that their sacrifices would remain an enduring part of the nation’s memory.

According to Khamenei, the alignment of Nowruz and Eid symbolises hope and resilience, reinforcing a sense of collective purpose as the country navigates a turbulent period.