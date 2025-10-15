A US State Department employee has been arrested and charged with unlawfully removing and retaining classified government documents and allegedly meeting multiple times with Chinese officials over the last two years.

Court filings revealed that Mumbai-born Ashley Tellis, who served on the National Security Council of former Republican President George W. Bush and an unpaid senior adviser to the State Department, was arrested on Saturday and charged on Monday, news agency Reuters reported citing the court documents.

Who Is Ashely Tellis?

Tellis, 64, was regarded as a leading expert on India and South Asian affairs during his tenure. He studied at St. Xavier’s College before earning a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago. He also holds an MA in political science from the University of Chicago.

The Justice Department stated that Tellis began his career with the State Department in 2001 and held a top-secret security clearance that granted him access to highly sensitive defence information. Prosecutors have accused him of unlawfully retaining national defense materials, as outlined in a federal affidavit.

In addition to his advisory role, Tellis was employed as a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Fox News reported. Authorities allege that his access to classified data extended well beyond his official responsibilities.

Tellis Charged For Retaining Classified Documents

A search of Tellis’s residence in Vienna, Virginia, led investigators to discover more than a thousand pages of documents marked “TOP SECRET” and “SECRET,” according to the case filings.

Prosecutors said that on September 12, Tellis requested a coworker at a government facility to print several classified documents for him. Just two weeks later, on September 25, he allegedly printed U.S. Air Force materials detailing the operational capabilities of American military aircraft.

According to a Reuters report, the FBI affidavit accompanying the charge document noted that Tellis entered Defence and State Department buildings in September and October this year and was observed accessing and printing classified documents, which included details about military aircraft capabilities. He was seen leaving by car with a leather briefcase or bag.

Investigators also claim that Tellis met with representatives of the Chinese government on multiple occasions. One of the earliest instances allegedly occurred in September, when he was seen meeting Chinese officials at a restaurant in Virginia while carrying a manila envelope.

Authorities cited another meeting on April 11, 2023, where Tellis and Chinese representatives reportedly discussed Iranian-Chinese relations and advancements in emerging technologies over dinner. During a separate encounter on September 2, court documents indicate that Tellis received a gift bag from Chinese officials.

A Justice Department statement stated that if convicted, Tellis faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Federal prosecutors emphasised the sensitive nature of the recovered documents, noting the potential implications for national security. The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the case, which remains ongoing.