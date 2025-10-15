Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'If They Don't Disarm, We Will Disarm Them': Trump Warns Hamas As Phase 2 Of Gaza Deal Begins

'If They Don't Disarm, We Will Disarm Them': Trump Warns Hamas As Phase 2 Of Gaza Deal Begins

Trump warned Hamas to disarm following a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire. He said that the US will have to disarm the Palestinian group violently if it doesn't leave on its own.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Hamas that it must lay down its weapons under the terms of the newly negotiated peace agreement, warning that the United States would take "violent" action if the group failed to comply.

"They're going to disarm because they said they were going to disarm and if they don't disarm, we will disarm them...It'll happen quickly and perhaps violently. But they will disarm," Trump said during a bilateral lunch with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House. Washington unveiled a USD 20 billion financial aid package aimed at stabilising Argentina’s struggling economy. 

Trump Urges Hamas To Return Bodies Of Dead Hostages

In a post on Truth Social, the US President also urged Hamas to release the bodies of the hostages held in Gaza. “ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE”.

Trump’s remarks came a day after he hailed the Gaza ceasefire as “the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” saying that the forces of “chaos, terror, and ruin” had been defeated and that “the long and painful nightmare” had ended for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Reiterating the need to disarm, Trump underscored that Hamas must keep its word or face “decisive action,” emphasising America’s role in ensuring the peace agreement’s enforcement. He described the deal as the foundation of what he called the “Golden Age” for Israel and the broader region.

Trump had visited Israel and Egypt to celebrate the agreement of a ceasefire plan by Israel and Hamas, following which he also announced the beginning of Phase 2 of his Gaza peace plan. "THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!” the US President said on Truth Social.

Disarming of Hamas was a critical part of the next phase of Tru,p's 20-point peace deal, but the Palestinian group had refused to do so. Hamas is yet to return the bodies of over 20 dead hostages and had returned only four bodies on Monday.

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 06:48 AM (IST)
Donald Trump GaZa United STates Israel Hamas War Donald Trump. Gaza Peace Deal
