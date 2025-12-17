Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'It Was My Duty': Indian-Origin Schizophrenic Man Charged With Killing Father Using Sledgehammer In US

An Indian-origin man in Illinois faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing his father with a sledgehammer during Thanksgiving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A case of domestic violence has emerged from the United States, where a 28-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his elderly father at their Illinois home over the Thanksgiving weekend. 

A Missed Call That Raised Alarm

According to U.S. media reports and court documents, the victim, 67-year-old Anupam Patel, was found dead in his bed on the morning of November 29 with severe head injuries. He was discovered by his wife shortly before 11 a.m. Anupam, who suffered from diabetes and was unemployed, routinely monitored his blood sugar through a device connected to his wife’s phone. As part of their daily routine, he would call her around 8 a.m. to update her on his condition.

That morning, no call came. When she noticed his glucose levels dropping and could not reach either her husband or their son, she returned home around 10:30 a.m. She found the garage door open. Inside the house, their son, Abhijit Patel, allegedly told her he had “taken care of Dad” and urged her to check the bedroom, where she found her husband lying in bed, covered in blood and unresponsive, as reported by NDTV.

Accused Surrenders, Makes Chilling Claim

Police were called immediately and Abhijit Patel surrendered without resistance when officers arrived. Prosecutors said that during questioning, he admitted to attacking his father with a sledgehammer. Court records state that Abhijit confessed to entering his father’s bedroom while he was awake and striking him multiple times, leaving the weapon beside the body.

During interrogation, Abhijit reportedly claimed he had a “religious obligation” to kill his father, alleging past abuse. However, medical professionals cited by prosecutors have described these accusations as delusional. Records show that Abhijit has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had previously been hospitalized for psychiatric treatment, reported the CSR Journal.

Protection Order Ignored, Bail Denied

Despite his mental health history and earlier threats to kill his father, Abhijit was living at home with his parents at the time of the incident. An active protection order was in place that barred him from contacting his father and remains valid until January 2027. Prosecutors noted that the family had nevertheless allowed him to stay in the house.

Following his arrest, a judge denied Abhijit bail and ordered that he have no contact with his mother. Abhijit Patel is scheduled to appear in court again on December 19, as prosecutors move forward with the first-degree murder charge.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
