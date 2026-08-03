Aung San Suu Kyi Meets Red Cross: First Rare Contact Since 2021 Coup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suu Kyi remains under house arrest; outside access restricted.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, marking one of the only publicly confirmed contacts between the 81-year-old Nobel laureate and an outside party since the military ousted her government in February 2021.

The meeting, held in the capital Naypyitaw with ICRC resident representative Arnaud de Baecque, was announced by Myanmar'smilitary-backed government, which released four photographs of the encounter.

What do we know about the meeting?

Two images show Suu Kyi shaking hands with and meeting de Baecque in a sparsely furnished room. The government did not disclose further details of what was discussed.

Two other photos offer a rare glimpse into her circumstances: Suu Kyi is shown cutting a pink birthday cake in what appears to be her residence, with a clothes rack and storage boxes visible in the background. The cake's inscription — "Happy Birthday Aunty Suu" — suggests the images may have been taken around her 81st birthday in June.

While it could not be independently verified when or where the photos were taken, AFP said AI analysis found no signs the images were fabricated.

ALSO READ: Myanmar’s Former Leader Aung San Suu Kyi No Longer In Jail, Shifted To House Arrest

When was Aung San Suu Kyi last seen in public?

Suu Kyi has had no confirmed public sightings since her 2021 detention, and her exact whereabouts and details about her health have been difficult to determine. She is serving a 27-year sentence on charges her allies say were politically motivated.

In late April, following elections that installed former junta chief Min Aung Hlaing as president, authorities said her sentence had been commuted by one-sixth as part of a broader prisoner amnesty and that she had been moved from prison to house arrest.

Despite that shift, the new administration has largely resisted outside access to her. A May request from the Philippines, on behalf of the regional Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, to allow a special envoy to visit Suu Kyi was turned down.

Pressure for access has been building from other ASEAN members as part of broader efforts to resolve Myanmar's political crisis, now compounded by a civil war that followed the coup.

ALSO READ: Over 500 Rohingya Refugees Feared Dead After Two Boats Capsize Off Myanmar Coast

Suu Kyi's younger son, Kim Aris, who lives in London, has led an online campaign with Myanmar democracy activists demanding proof that his mother is alive and in good health, saying he has gone years without hearing from her.

Myanmar's junta said in December that she was "in good health."

The ICRC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the meeting, according to Reuters.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.