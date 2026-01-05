India's Response To Venezuela May ‘Backfire’ In Long Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has once again chosen to exercise extreme caution regarding the recent actions of the United States, which have been criticised as a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter even as its military attacked the sovereign nation of Venezuela and conducted a regime change operation by abducting its elected President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, under a mission known as "Operation Absolute Resolve." Being a key ally of the United States, India has only expressed "deep concern" without explicitly condemning America's actions. This position taken by India could ultimately “backfire” thereby jeopardising New Delhi's ambitions to secure a place at the global high table, multiple diplomatic sources told ABP Live.

The United States carried out 'Operation Absolute Resolve,' a military attack on the Venezuelan capital of Caracas, following months of planning. This operation has been heavily criticized by many countries, which emphasised that it violated international law. The Trump administration claimed that the operation, executed by the elite Delta Force, was a victory. However, it was vehemently condemned by the US Congress, which stated that it was not consulted before the operation took place, an event regarded as one of the largest military interventions by the US in Latin America since the Cold War.

As the events unfolded and President Donald Trump addressed the global media at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the Indian government reacted hours later by issuing a statement that said New Delhi found the developments in Venezuela to be a “matter of deep concern” while urging the “well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela.”

“We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. New Delhi did not mention a word on the United States’ blatant act of attacking a sovereign country and abducting its elected President. New Delhi also shied away from emphasising the need to uphold principles as laid down by the United Nations.

As events unfolded on Saturday, images surfaced of U.S. aircraft, including bombers, fighter planes, and reconnaissance jets—entering Caracas under the cover of night. The world watched in shock and disbelief as the situation developed. Shortly thereafter, the Venezuelan government issued a statement claiming that the air raids were conducted by the U.S. military. Eventually, the White House confirmed the operation, revealing that it was the result of a massive covert mission carried out by the CIA, which had been closely monitoring the movements of Maduro.

The fact that New Delhi chose to play it down has become a major point of discussion within the diplomatic circles in New Delhi, some even questioning New Delhi’s ambition to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) arguing its status as the world's largest democracy having the fastest growing economy.

“While it is understandable that India does not want to overly criticise Trump or the US, especially when both sides are going through a rough time, India could have at least taken side of the UN and mentioned the UN Charter as other countries in the Global South have done,” Ambassador of a major European country told ABP Live on condition of anonymity.

Envoys from some of the countries that represent Global South, who chose to remain anonymous, told ABP Live, that if India continues to play down every crucial event of global relevance, like it also did in the case of Russia-Ukraine war, then it will lose its power to demand an expansion of the UN or being regarded a country that stands of international rules and order.

“This strategy of India always playing safe while it continues to stress on strategic autonomy is likely to backfire … It is clear India does not want to challenge Trump or the US but it has to speak up for the international rules,” said another Ambassador of a country.

India, said one source, will once again be facing a similar situation like it did in September 2023 when it hosted the G-20 Summit wherein New Delhi was confronted by member countries for not taking a clear stance on the Russia-Ukraine War. This year India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit, where New Delhi’s position can be questioned. China, Russia and Brazil have all taken a tough stand and called out the US’ actions.

“India’s anodyne statement in one sense is very much in line with past responses, which is to remain neutral in word and deed on controversial topics, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But from another perspective, and within the context of New Delhi trying to patch up relations with Washington following Trump’s unprecedented criticism and implementation of punitive tariffs last year, India wants to avoid further spoiling the environment. This statement meets these criteria while also putting New Delhi on the record regarding a major international incident—something it believes it must do as an aspiring great power,” Derek J. Grossman, Professor of International Relations at the University of Southern California (USC), told ABP Live.

Grossman added, “Longer-term, the strategy is likely to fray if international incidents intensify, i.e. Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine … Venezuela seems like a one shot deal, however, so blowback here is unlikely. But in Iran, North Korea, and Russia, there could be heightened tensions between India and the US because of New Delhi’s positioning.”

India’s Relations With Venezuela

Bilateral ties between India and Venezuela reached its peak when its former President Hugo Chavez undertook a State Visit to India on 4‐7 March, 2005. He held bilateral talks with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President of India, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. During the visit, six agreements and MoUs were signed including one on setting up of a joint commission and cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Under Chavez, India’s state-run made substantial investments into the Venezuelan oil fields. However, after Maduro came to power, ONGC’s investments suffered significant losses as the US refused to recognise his government thereby imposing stringent sanctions on the country.

“Maduro was no friend of India. The Venezuelan government became highly incompetent and unproductive under him. It is because of his mismanagement and of course, due to the sanctions. But what the US did was illegal invasion and this was in blatant violation of international law. This is typical American arrogance, nothing new in it,” said Deepak Bhojwani, former Indian envoy to Caracas (2003-2006), told ABP Live.

Delcy Rodriguez, former Vice President of Venezuela, who has now been made interim President of that country, had last visited India on 25 October, 2024. Prior to that she came to

India in 2023 accompanied by four other Ministers to discuss energy cooperation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

As of January 2026, India's oil imports from Venezuela have fallen to marginal levels due to prolonged U.S. sanctions and recent geopolitical developments. While India was historically a major buyer, the trade has collapsed significantly in the last two years. Crude oil imports from Venezuela dropped by 81.3% in the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY25) compared to the previous year. India imported approximately $255.3 million worth of Venezuelan crude in FY25, down from $1.4 billion in FY24.

In the 2000s and early 2010s, India was a top destination for Venezuelan heavy crude, importing over 400,000 barrels per day at its peak.

Meanwhile, Maduro is all set to appear before the Manhattan courthouse on Monday as he has been indicted on narco-terrorism charges. Maduro and his wife will be brought to the court from Brooklyn jail.