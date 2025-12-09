Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'India Shouldn't Be In Delusion': Munir Warns Of 'Severe' Response In 1st Address As Tri-Services Chief

Pakistan's inaugural Chief Of Defence Forces, Asim Munir, warned that Pakistan's response to any act of aggression will now be "much more swift and severe".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistan’s newly appointed first-ever Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, reaffirmed the country’s peaceful stance while issuing a stern warning to India against any attempts to challenge Islamabad’s sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Addressing armed forces officers during a guard of honour ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Munir emphasised, “No one will be allowed to test Pakistan’s resolve.” He underscored that any act of aggression would trigger a response that is “much more swift and severe.”

"India should not be in any delusion [as] Pakistan's response [in case of any aggression] will be even more swift and intense," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor launched on May 7, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation was a response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives and resulted in four days of intense military clashes, which ceased following an agreed halt to hostilities on May 10.

Munir's Warning To Taliban 

Munir also addressed ongoing issues with the Afghan Taliban regime, stating a clear message has been delivered from Islamabad to Kabul.

“The Taliban have no option but to choose between Fitna al-Khawarij (the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) and Pakistan,” he said, referring to the extremist group designated by Pakistan last year as “Fitna al-Khawarij,” a term drawn from early Islamic history denoting violent factions.

Highlighting the significance of the newly formed Defence Forces Headquarters, Munir called it a symbol of historic change designed to enhance Pakistan’s defence capabilities. “In light of evolving threats, it is vital that multi-domain operations be further integrated under a unified command system,” he stated. Munir assured that while coordination would improve, each service branch would retain its unique operational identity. 

The ceremony was attended by top military leaders, including Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and senior officers from all three branches.

Field Marshal Munir officially assumed the role of the first CDF last week, following the government's notification of his appointment for a five-year term. He will continue to serve concurrently as Chief of Army Staff. The role of CDF was created after the 27th Constitutional Amendment and subsequent revisions made to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills in 2025.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 07:47 AM (IST)
Pakistan Asim Munir Operation Sindoor
Embed widget