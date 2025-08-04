India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’

After Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another top aide to US President Donald Trump has criticized India for purchasing Russian oil, stating that the country is directly funding Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Trump administration continues to pressure nations to stop buying fuel from Russia.

Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s most trusted and vocal aides, spoke out during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, making it clear where Trump stands on the issue. “What he [Trump] said very clearly is that it is not acceptable for India to continue financing this war by purchasing oil from Russia,” Miller stated.

India Unfazed by US Pressure

Despite mounting criticism from the US, New Delhi has remained firm in its stance and has not backed away from its energy ties with Moscow. Citing government sources, Reuters reported that India has no plans to halt its imports of Russian crude. There was speculation that the Indian market would take a hit after Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff and other penalties for buying oil from Russia.

India’s oil trade with Russia has surged since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. In 2021, Russian oil accounted for just 3% of India’s total imports. Today, that figure stands between 35% and 40%, making Russia one of India's top energy suppliers.

In a press conference, the External Affairs Ministry made it clear that the government would source energy from wherever it receives the best offers.

A Complicated Relationship

While Miller’s comments were pointed, he did acknowledge Trump’s rapport with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the relationship as “tremendous.” However, that goodwill didn’t stop Trump from taking tough steps against India in the form of tariffs and penalties, as he continued pressuring the country to stop buying from Russia.

On July 30, Trump announced a sweeping 25% tariff on Indian goods and hinted at further punitive measures over India’s continued defense and energy dealings with Russia. Following the announcement, Trump launched into a scathing critique of both New Delhi and Moscow, labeling their economies as “dead” and bluntly stating that he “does not care” what India does with Russia.

In another statement, Trump also highlighted the possibility of increasing tariffs to as high as 100% on countries that continue to purchase oil from Russia—unless Russia agrees to a peace deal with Ukraine.

US Officials Voice Frustration

The discontent isn’t limited to Trump’s inner circle. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also weighed in, calling India a “strategic partner” but expressing concern over its expanding oil ties with Russia. “It’s a point of irritation,” he noted, highlighting how the energy partnership is complicating US-India relations at a time when Washington is seeking to strengthen alliances in Asia.