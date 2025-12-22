Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India, Afghanistan Explore Setting Up Joint Working Group On Health

India, Afghanistan Explore Setting Up Joint Working Group On Health

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Afghan Health Minister Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali has met Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh here and discussed healthcare-related development projects, formation of a joint working group, and establishment of cancer treatment facilities in Afghanistan, the MEA said on Monday.

The Afghan minister visited India from December 16-21.

During the visit, Jalali participated in the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine held in New Delhi.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda.

"India reaffirmed its commitment to continued humanitarian assistance and healthcare cooperation, with a focus on the long-term supply of medicines," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

A symbolic handover of cancer medicines and vaccines was made, reflecting India's continued support to the medical needs of the Afghan people, it said.

"A larger consignment of medicines, vaccines, and a 128-slice CT scanner is being dispatched to Afghanistan to strengthen its healthcare system," the MEA said.

During the meeting between Jalali and Singh, "both sides discussed ongoing healthcare-related development projects, formation of a Joint Working Group on Health, establishment of cancer treatment facilities in Afghanistan, and sending a team of medical doctors to Afghanistan for capacity-building programs for Afghan doctors", it said.

The Afghan minister also met the Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav.

"Both sides discussed opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation in education, research, and regulation of traditional medicines, with the aim of strengthening Afghanistan’s healthcare system," the MEA said.

To gain an understanding of India’s tertiary healthcare system, the Afghan delegation visited AIIMS, New Delhi and a few other hospitals.

A technical visit to Centre of Excellence in Unani Medicine, Jamia Hamdard University, was also arranged, it said.

The delegation also held meetings with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 11:59 PM (IST)
