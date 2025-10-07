Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldImran Khan's Party Leader 'Abducted' From Busy Road In Pakistan

Imran Khan's Party Leader 'Abducted' From Busy Road In Pakistan

Sanam Javed was allegedly stopped by five people on a busy road in Peshawar's Red Zone around 10.40 pm on Monday, forced into a vehicle and taken away.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar: A member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's social media team, Sanam Javed, was allegedly kidnapped by unknown men in broad daylight here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, police said.

She was allegedly stopped by five people on a busy road in Peshawar's Red Zone around 10.40 pm on Monday, forced into a vehicle and taken away, they said.

An FIR was registered at East Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday based on a complaint by Javed's friend.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

Hira Babar, in her complaint, termed the incident a serious breach of law and order, and said such an act raises questions about the law enforcement in the city.

She called for an immediate investigation into the matter and demanded the arrest of those involved in the alleged abduction.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday night claimed that two vehicles intercepted Javed’s car, dragged her out of the vehicle in front of her companions and forced her into their car, before speeding away.

Demanding her immediate release, Akram said such incidents are part of a relentless campaign to victimise PTI leaders and workers.

Leaders and supporters of the party took to social media and questioned the PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the alleged kidnapping.

Many demanded that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur personally intervene to ensure that Javed is rescued and those responsible are brought to justice.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said legal proceedings have been initiated to arrest the kidnappers. Those found guilty will face strict punishment in accordance with the law, he said.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is utilising all available resources to ensure complete justice for Sanam Javed, the CM's spokesperson said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan News Pakistan PTI Sanam Javed
