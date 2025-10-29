Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'If Hamas Does Not Behave...': Trump Backs Israel's Right To Respond, Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire

‘If Hamas Does Not Behave...’: Trump Backs Israel’s Right To Respond, Reaffirms Gaza Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump reaffirmed the Gaza ceasefire, warning Hamas of “termination” if violations continue, while backing Israel’s right to respond to recent attacks in the conflict zone.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has reiterated his firm commitment to the Gaza ceasefire, declaring that “nothing will jeopardize” the truce in place as of Wednesday. His comments came just hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “immediate, powerful” airstrikes on Gaza in response to alleged attacks by Hamas.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump emphasized Israel’s right to defend itself but also issued a stark warning to the Palestinian militant group. “If Hamas does not behave, they will be terminated,” he said, asserting that the ceasefire would remain in effect despite recent tensions.

The president’s remarks underscored Washington’s delicate balancing act, supporting Israel’s security while pushing to maintain a fragile calm in the region. Trump’s statement also echoed those of US Vice President JD Vance, who earlier noted that the ceasefire was “holding,” even as reports confirmed around 30 casualties in Gaza following Israeli strikes.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Breaking News US President ABP Live TRUMP JD Vance Gaza Ceasefire
Read more
World
Cities
West Bengal
News
