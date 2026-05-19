‘I Am Not Foreign Spy’: Norwegian Journalist Defends Herself After Questioning PM Modi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online criticism intensified after the media interaction.

Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng has defended herself against online allegations of being a “foreign spy” after questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Norway. The controversy erupted after Lyng raised concerns over press freedom at a joint media appearance in Oslo involving Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. As criticism and trolling intensified online, the journalist issued a public clarification, insisting she was merely carrying out her professional duties and had no links to any foreign government or intelligence agency.

Journalist Responds

“I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government. My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now,” Lyng wrote on X while responding to allegations circulating online.

I never thought I would have to write this, but I am not a foreign spy of any sort, sent out by any foreign government.



My work is journalism, primarily in Norway now. — Helle Lyng (@HelleLyngSvends) May 18, 2026

The row began after Lyng, associated with Norwegian newspaper Dagvisen, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint media appearance with Norway’s Prime Minister. As PM Modi was leaving the stage, she asked why he was not taking questions from “the freest press in the world”.

The exchange quickly gained attention on social media, triggering sharp reactions from supporters and critics alike. While some defended the journalist’s right to question political leaders, others accused her of acting with political motives.

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Heated Exchange

The controversy escalated further during a subsequent media interaction involving Indian officials. During a special briefing, India’s Secretary (West) Sibi George strongly defended India’s democratic credentials and pushed back against criticism surrounding human rights and press freedom.

The interaction later turned tense after Lyng attempted to intervene during a media briefing by Indian officials, drawing a sharp response from India’s Secretary (West) Sibi George. She briefly walked out of the room before returning moments later. Videos of the exchange quickly surfaced online and triggered widespread reactions on social media.

The episode subsequently sparked a wider debate around press freedom, political scrutiny and online trolling, with several users weighing in on the journalist’s remarks and the diplomatic exchange.

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