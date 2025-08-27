Relentless monsoon showers have unleashed widespread devastation across India, Pakistan, and China, disrupting lives and livelihoods on a massive scale. From deadly landslides to overflowing rivers, the region is battling one of its most severe flood seasons in recent years.

In India, at least 30 people lost their lives in massive landslides in Jammu. Several roads in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand remain blocked, while rising waters of the Ganga have caused widespread flooding in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Communities in low-lying areas of Jammu have been submerged as rivers Tawi, Chenab, and Basantar breached danger levels.

Pakistan Amonf Worst Hit

Pakistan’s northern regions, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab, have witnessed some of the worst destruction. Heavy rains have displaced thousands, and rescue operations are still underway as authorities struggle to move people to safer areas.

Compared to last year, the scale of devastation has been far more severe, leaving communities vulnerable and infrastructure badly damaged.

China Faces Record Monsoon Losses

Meanwhile, China has endured nearly two months of continuous rainfall, resulting in economic losses worth an estimated ₹1.84 lakh crore. The downpours have washed away farmland, destroyed homes, and disrupted transport networks, compounding the hardship for millions of residents.

Changing Rainfall Patterns Raise Alarms

Floods are not new to the monsoon season, but the intensity of this year’s rainfall has raised urgent concerns. Rising temperatures are altering the monsoon trough, shifting rainfall patterns across South Asia. States like Rajasthan and Gujarat are recording more rain than usual, while the northeast sees a decline.

Increased evaporation from warming mountains and river surfaces is causing intense, short-duration cloudbursts that lead to flash floods. Climate change, coupled with urbanisation and deforestation, has further worsened the crisis by weakening natural flood barriers.

Experts stress that strengthening early warning systems, restoring floodplains, and adopting sustainable planning practices are essential to reducing future risks. With extreme weather events becoming more frequent, South Asia faces the pressing challenge of balancing development with climate resilience.