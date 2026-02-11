US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Scrap H-1B Visa Programme; What It Means For Indians

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Republican congressman from Florida has introduced legislation that would eliminate the H-1B visa programme, setting off renewed debate over skilled immigration and its impact on American jobs.

U.S. Representative Greg Steube, who represents Florida’s 17th congressional district, unveiled the proposal titled the Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions (EXILE) Act. The bill seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to abolish the H-1B visa category altogether.

Lawmaker Calls For End To Skilled Worker Programme

The H-1B visa system currently enables U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals in specialised fields such as technology, engineering and healthcare. It has long been defended by industry leaders as essential to filling talent shortages and sustaining America’s competitive edge.

However, Steube contends that the programme has been misused by large corporations to reduce labour costs and sideline domestic workers. Announcing the legislation on X, he wrote: “Today I am filing legislation to end the H-1B visa programme. American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long. Corporations have repeatedly abused this system to help their bottom line by importing cheaper foreign labor, which has suppressed wages and left millions of Americans locked out of good-paying jobs.”

Today I’m filing legislation to end the H-1B visa program.



American workers have been ripped off by the corrupt H-1B visa program for far too long. Corporations have repeatedly abused this system to help their bottom line by importing cheaper foreign labor which has suppressed… pic.twitter.com/q6AUE4s0LJ — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) February 9, 2026

He further stated that the EXILE Act aims to “put Americans first and restore fairness to immigration and labour laws.” A press release from his office echoed that sentiment, arguing that prioritising foreign labour harms national interests and the economic well-being of U.S. citizens.

Part Of Broader Push Against H-1B

Steube’s bill follows a similar attempt by former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who introduced the End H-1B Now Act before stepping down from Georgia’s 14th congressional district. Greene’s proposal also sought to dismantle the programme, though it included a capped exemption permitting 10,000 medical professionals over a ten-year period, as per a report on India Today.

The renewed legislative push signals growing resistance among some Republican lawmakers toward employment-based visa categories, particularly amid ongoing debates over immigration reform and workforce protection.

Potential Repercussions For Indian Professionals

If enacted, the EXILE Act could significantly disrupt the U.S. technology and IT sectors, where H-1B workers play a major role. Indian nationals account for more than 70% of issued H-1B visas, making them the largest beneficiary group under the programme.

A repeal could therefore affect thousands of Indian professionals seeking employment opportunities and potential long-term residency pathways in the United States. Companies reliant on global talent pools may also face recruitment challenges if the visa route is closed.

Immigration Debate Intensifies

The introduction of the EXILE Act comes at a time when H-1B and H-4 visa processes are already under heightened scrutiny. The proposal is likely to fuel broader national discussions over immigration policy, labour market dynamics, and how best to balance economic growth with job protection for American workers.