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HomeNewsWorldUAE orders expedited trial of 10 for publishing misleading, fabricated video clips

UAE orders expedited trial of 10 for publishing misleading, fabricated video clips

Dubai, Mar 15 (PTI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest and urgent trial of 10 people of various nationalities for publishing video clips on social media platforms containing misleading and fabricated content amid regional tensions due to the war in Ira.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:08 AM (IST)

Dubai, Mar 15 (PTI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest and urgent trial of 10 people of various nationalities for publishing video clips on social media platforms containing misleading and fabricated content amid regional tensions due to the war in Iran.

In a statement released by the country’s official news agency Wam, UAE Attorney-General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the action follows the continuous monitoring of digital platforms amid regional developments. The attorney-general did not reveal the nationalities of the accused.

“Such events have been exploited to disseminate misinformation intended to deliberately mislead the public while undermining national security, order and stability,” he said.

Investigations revealed that the defendants published videos featuring real footage of air defence systems intercepting attacks. Other clips depicted projectiles on the ground or crowds observing events.

Dr Al Shamsi said the under trial circulated fabricated footage created using AI to falsely suggest explosions, strikes on prominent landmarks, or large fires with rising smoke across various areas of the UAE.

“The incidents also involved exploiting children’s emotions in videos falsely implying security threats. Other footage claimed the destruction of military facilities within the country or attributed foreign incidents to UAE locations, aiming to mislead public opinion and spread anxiety,” he added.

According to him, the public prosecution has commenced interrogating the defendants and ordered their remand in custody.

The attorney-general explained that such acts constitute crimes punishable under the law by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than AED 100,000.

He said that the public prosecution will not tolerate any attempt to exploit cyberspace or modern technologies to spread misleading information or fabricated content that affects the security of the state or disturbs public order, including the circulation of clips showing the interception of attacks by the country’s defence systems and the consequences that may result from publishing them. PTI CORR GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 15 Mar 2026 05:15 AM (IST)
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