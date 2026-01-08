US, Denmark To Hold Talk On Greenland Next Week Amid Trump's Threat, Says Rubio

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS, Denmark To Hold Talk On Greenland Next Week Amid Trump's Threat, Says Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Denmark next week as U.S. remarks on Greenland spark alarm across Europe and raise NATO concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Denmark next week for talks with senior Danish officials, as diplomatic tensions rise following renewed statements from President Donald Trump about Greenland. The visit comes amid growing unease in Europe after Trump openly suggested that military force remains an option in discussions over the Arctic island’s future.

The controversy escalated on Tuesday when Trump remarked that “the U.S. military is always an option” while addressing America’s interest in Greenland. The statement immediately triggered concern among European allies and prompted swift diplomatic engagement from Denmark and Greenland, both of which are seeking to prevent further escalation.

Denmark, Greenland Seek Direct Dialogue

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen confirmed that Copenhagen and Greenland jointly requested formal discussions with Washington, leading to Rubio’s upcoming visit. Rasmussen said the decision was driven by concerns that U.S. statements were rooted in misunderstandings that could worsen if left unaddressed, as per NDTV report.

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt echoed that view in a Facebook post, stating that the talks are meant “to discuss the United States’ strong statements regarding Greenland.” Officials in both Denmark and Greenland believe direct dialogue is essential to re-establish clarity and reduce tensions surrounding the island’s status.

Europe Pushes Back As NATO Fears Surface

European leaders responded strongly earlier in the week, issuing a joint warning that Greenland’s sovereignty — and Denmark’s authority over the territory — must be respected. France adopted an even firmer tone, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot indicating that Paris is coordinating with allies in case Washington takes more aggressive steps, reported The Guardian. 

The situation has raised broader concerns about the stability of NATO. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any U.S. military action against Greenland would effectively unravel the alliance and undermine the post-World War II security order that has defined transatlantic relations for decades.

Washington Signals Interest, Not Immediate Force

Rubio acknowledged that Trump’s interest in Greenland predates his current term, noting that past U.S. administrations have also examined the island’s strategic value. While the White House has emphasised diplomacy as its preferred route, it has not explicitly ruled out military action, keeping European capitals on edge.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is critical to U.S. national security, citing increased Arctic competition involving China and Russia. According to the Associated Press, Rubio has privately told lawmakers that the administration’s ultimate objective is to purchase Greenland — a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and a NATO member — rather than seize it by force.

Although Trump’s position is not new, tensions have intensified sharply in recent days. The escalation follows a U.S. military operation in Venezuela that removed President Nicolás Maduro, prompting fears that Washington’s increasingly assertive posture could strain alliances elsewhere. As Greenland emerges as the latest flashpoint, European leaders are watching closely to see whether diplomacy can defuse a dispute that now threatens the future of transatlantic unity.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
DENMARK US Greenland
