Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEpstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Mentions Musk, Denies Trump Link As Scrutiny Deepens

Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Mentions Musk, Denies Trump Link As Scrutiny Deepens

Maxwell recalled being introduced to Musk at a Caribbean party around 2010 or 2011. She also remembered crossing paths with Musk at the Oscars.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ghislaine Maxwell’s name has long been tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, fresh details from a recently released transcript are once again drawing attention to her network of acquaintances, this time pulling Tesla CEO Elon Musk into the conversation.

The transcript, made public by the Trump administration, captures Maxwell’s courthouse exchange with prosecutors, where she recounted her memories of meeting high-profile figures. Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for assisting Epstein in sex trafficking, confirmed she had encountered Musk more than once.

Encounters With Musk at Social Gatherings

Maxwell recalled being introduced to Musk at a Caribbean party around 2010 or 2011. The event, hosted by Google co-founder Sergey Brin, did not include Epstein, she clarified. She also remembered crossing paths with Musk at the Oscars.

Her testimony hinted at email contact between Musk and Epstein, though she admitted her recollection was based on trial materials rather than direct experience. “I believe they did,” she said when asked if the two men exchanged correspondence. “My memory is not as good as I would like it to be,” she added.

High-Profile Names, But No Allegations

Pressed further, Maxwell listed a range of well-known individuals who, she said, were within Epstein’s broader orbit, among them Andrew M Cuomo, John F Kerry, Edward M Kennedy, Sarah Ferguson, Naomi Campbell, Alan Dershowitz, Kevin Spacey, and Larry Summers. She emphasised that these were friends or business contacts, and not implicated in criminal behaviour.

She also rejected claims of involvement by President Donald Trump, saying her conviction had nothing to do with him. Maxwell added that Epstein had ties to former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak but offered few details.

Musk vs Trump Over Epstein Files

Maxwell’s comments arrive against the backdrop of a simmering feud between Musk and Trump over the release of Epstein-related records. According to ABC News, Musk used his platform X to repeatedly attack Trump’s reluctance to make additional files public, posting or reposting accusations more than 35 times through July.

At one point, Musk claimed Trump’s name appeared in the files, only to later delete the post. He also mocked Trump’s description of the controversy as the “Epstein Hoax,” writing: “Wow, amazing that Epstein ‘killed himself’ and Ghislaine is in federal prison for a hoax.”

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Donald Trump News Jeffrey Epstein
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Noida Dowry Death: After Her Husband And Mother-In-Law, Nikki's Brother-In-Law Arrested
World
Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Force Russia To Stop Bombing Ukraine: Vance
'Trump Put Secondary Tariffs On India To Stop Russia...': JD Vance
Cities
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Delhi Metro Hikes Fares From Today, Check New Ticket Prices
Cities
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Dumps Dismembered Body Parts In River
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget