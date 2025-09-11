Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal

As Nepal undergoes a historic wave of Gen Z protests, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, has appealed to the country’s young demonstrators to remain calm and patient. In a social media post on Thursday, Shah called the current upheaval an “unprecedented moment” and urged Gen Z to see it as a step towards building a “golden future.”

“My request to dear Gen-Z and all Nepalis: The country is currently in an unprecedented situation. You are now taking steps towards a golden future. Please do not panic at this time; be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government, which will hold new elections in the country. The job of this interim government is to hold elections and to give the country a new mandate,” Shah tweeted.

Balen Shah's Support For Chief Justice Sushila Karki

Shah also endorsed the youth proposal for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the interim government, describing it as a mature and unifying choice. He cautioned aspiring leaders not to rush, reminding them that elections would provide them the opportunity to lead with permanence rather than haste.

“To protect the historic revolution brought about by Gen Z, an interim government should be formed and parliament dissolved without delay,” he added.

Who Is Balen Shah?

Born in 1990 in Kathmandu, Balen Shah is the city’s current mayor. A trained civil engineer, he completed his bachelor’s in Nepal and earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from India’s Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Before entering politics, Shah was active in Nepal’s hip-hop scene as a rapper and lyricist. His songs often addressed social issues such as inequality, corruption, and political dysfunction, which later shaped his political identity.

In 2022, he contested the Kathmandu mayoral elections as an independent candidate, winning over 61,000 votes and defeating party-backed rivals. His victory marked a generational shift in local politics, powered by younger voters seeking change.