Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal

Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah called the current upheaval an “unprecedented moment” and urged Gen Z to see it as a step towards building a “golden future.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 08:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Nepal undergoes a historic wave of Gen Z protests, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, also known as Balen, has appealed to the country’s young demonstrators to remain calm and patient. In a social media post on Thursday, Shah called the current upheaval an “unprecedented moment” and urged Gen Z to see it as a step towards building a “golden future.”

“My request to dear Gen-Z and all Nepalis: The country is currently in an unprecedented situation. You are now taking steps towards a golden future. Please do not panic at this time; be patient. Now the country is going to get an interim government, which will hold new elections in the country. The job of this interim government is to hold elections and to give the country a new mandate,” Shah tweeted.

Balen Shah's Support For Chief Justice Sushila Karki

Shah also endorsed the youth proposal for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the interim government, describing it as a mature and unifying choice. He cautioned aspiring leaders not to rush, reminding them that elections would provide them the opportunity to lead with permanence rather than haste.

“To protect the historic revolution brought about by Gen Z, an interim government should be formed and parliament dissolved without delay,” he added.

Who Is Balen Shah?

Born in 1990 in Kathmandu, Balen Shah is the city’s current mayor. A trained civil engineer, he completed his bachelor’s in Nepal and earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from India’s Visvesvaraya Technological University.

Before entering politics, Shah was active in Nepal’s hip-hop scene as a rapper and lyricist. His songs often addressed social issues such as inequality, corruption, and political dysfunction, which later shaped his political identity.

In 2022, he contested the Kathmandu mayoral elections as an independent candidate, winning over 61,000 votes and defeating party-backed rivals. His victory marked a generational shift in local politics, powered by younger voters seeking change.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Gen Z Balen Shah Nepal Latest Update Balendra Shah
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast
World
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal
World
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
‘India Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty’: PM Modi Speaks To Qatar Amir Over Israeli Airstrike In Doha
World
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z, Kathmandu Mayor To Lead Interim Govt
Who Is Sushila Karki? Nepal’s First Woman Chief Justice Backed By Gen-Z To Lead Interim Govt
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget