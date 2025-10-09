Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGaza To Be ‘Slowly Redone’: Trump Expects ‘Lasting Peace’, Hostage Release Next Week; Links Iran To Breakthrough

Gaza To Be ‘Slowly Redone’: Trump Expects ‘Lasting Peace’, Hostage Release Next Week; Links Iran To Breakthrough

Trump said that the US "ended" the Gaza war after Israel and Hamas agreed to a peace plan's first phase. He credited a prior strike on Iran for the breakthrough and thanked multiple countries for their help.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, US President Donald Trump said that the US “ended the war in Gaza”, hailing the development as a “momentous breakthrough” that he hopes will usher in a “lasting, hopefully everlasting, peace.”

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump said, “October 7 was terrible, but Hamas probably lost about 70,000 people, but this whole thing had to stop. Gaza is to be redone. You have tremendous wealth in that part of the world by certain countries… you will be seeing some tremendous countries stepping up, putting up a lot of money, and taking care of things.”

Trump Credits Strike On Iran For Paving Way To Peace In Gaza

The US President linked the peace process to earlier military actions, asserting that the strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June was a turning point. “Just everything came together, I think the attack was very important on Iran, because if that hadn’t happened, then probably by now there would have been nuclear weapons… but now Iran wants to work on peace. We’ll work with Iran,” Trump said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He went on to thank the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Indonesia, adding, “I express my gratitude to leaders of Qatar, Egypt, Turkey for helping us reach this special day… President Erdogan was involved, they’ve been amazing, Indonesia was amazing.”

Trump also revealed that Iran had expressed support for the peace deal, stating, “We’d like to build their country too.”

Gaza to be ‘slowly redone’, says Trump

According to the BBC, Trump told his cabinet that Gaza would be “slowly redone” by wealthy nations in the region. “What they [those countries] make will do wonders for Gaza. There’s tremendous spirit like I haven’t seen,” he said, while describing the civilian death toll in Gaza as “big retribution” for the 7 October attacks.

Trump confirmed that the release of hostages was expected soon. “The remaining hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday. Getting them is a complicated process… they are in places you don’t want to be,” he said. He added that he would travel to Egypt for an official signing ceremony, though a visit to Gaza has been reportedly ruled out.

BBC further reported that Trump would also make a stop in Israel, with trip details remaining fluid.

Rubio, Saar hail ‘historic’ peace milestone

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised Trump’s leadership, saying at the meeting that the president’s rapport with global leaders made the peace deal possible. “It will go down as a historic moment in the history of our country and something that our country should be very proud of — that we have a President that’s committed to not just peace, but to the human aspect of reuniting these families,” he said, drawing applause from cabinet members.

Rubio also noted that Trump’s September meeting with Arab and Muslim leaders at the UN General Assembly had helped form a coalition backing the plan. “The result… is that the hostages will emerge from the darkness into the light,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister On Ceasefire; Cabinet Meeting To Approve Deal Delayed

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking on Fox News, confirmed that a ceasefire would begin “immediately after” the Israeli cabinet approves the deal. “I believe that should bring the end to this war,” he said.

Public broadcaster Kan reported that Israel’s cabinet meeting to approve the Gaza ceasefire had been delayed to 8 PM local time.

Meanwhile, Trump reiterated his claim the US had “settled seven wars, or major conflicts, but wars,” adding, “This is number eight. The one that I thought would be maybe the quickest of all would be Russia-Ukraine. I think that’s going to happen, too.”

He remarked, “At some point, that whole thing has to stop. We’re going to see to it.”

Also read
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 10:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Donald Trump Iran Gaza Ceasefire Gaza War Israeli Hostages Donald Trump. Gaza Peace Plan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' US Prez Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Talks'
India
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan, Condemns Terrorism
After Trump Call, Modi Congratulates Netanyahu On Agreement To Gaza Ceasefire Plan
India
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
PM Modi Flags Khalistani Extremism To UK's Keir Starmer: 'No Space For Radicalism In Democracies'
Election 2025
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
'NDA's Seat Sharing Announcement To Be Made In…’: Bihar BJP As Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals His Demand
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Leopard Spotted Walking On Paved Road In Bilaspur, Residents Panic; Forest Team Alert Now!
Stone Pelting And Firing Erupt In Lucknow Over Land Dispute, Three Injured Hospitalized
Punjab IPS Officer Puran Kumar Suicide Note Names 10 Senior Officers Alleging Harassment
Breaking: Massive Fireworks Factory Explosion In Konaseema Kills Six, Several Injured Rescue Ongoing
Bihar NDA Seat Sharing Row Intensifies As Chirag Paswan Demands At Least 36 Seats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget