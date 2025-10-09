Explorer
PM Modi Speaks With US President Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'
PM Narendra Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.
"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," PM Modi posted on X.
Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2025
.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
