PM Modi Speaks With US President Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks With US President Trump, Lauds 'Gaza Peace Plan Success, Progress In Trade Negotiations'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi speaks with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

"Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks," PM Modi posted on X.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 09 Oct 2025 08:58 PM (IST)
