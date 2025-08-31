Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFormer Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead In Lviv

Former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy shot dead in Lviv. Authorities launch manhunt as Zelensky condemns attack and honors his legacy.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 06:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking attack in western Ukraine, former Ukrainian parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy has been fatally shot in the city of Lviv, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Unverified video footage circulating online appears to show a gunman, disguised as a delivery courier, approaching Parubiy on a street. The footage shows the suspect raising a firearm from behind before fleeing the scene. Ukrainian authorities have launched an intense manhunt for the attacker.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the killing, calling it a "terrible murder" and expressing his condolences to Parubiy’s family.

Parubiy, 54, was a central figure during Ukraine’s Euromaidan protests, the 2013-2014 movement that demanded closer ties with the European Union and eventually led to the fall of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Operation ‘Siren’ Launched

Ukrainian authorities have initiated a special operation, codenamed “Siren,” to track down and apprehend the suspected shooter. “All necessary forces and means are being deployed,” President Zelensky said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, “an unidentified gunman fired several shots at the politician,” with Parubiy reportedly “dying on the spot.” Lviv police chief Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi said during a briefing that the assailant had fired about eight rounds from a firearm that has not yet been identified, and described the attack as “very carefully planned.”

Lviv’s chief prosecutor, Mykola Meret, confirmed that investigators are exploring all possible motives for the shooting, including potential Russian involvement. Ukrainian law enforcement sources told the BBC that seven shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The attacker reportedly wore the uniform of a Glovo delivery courier and carried a yellow delivery bag, with reports indicating he used an e-bike to escape. Glovo expressed its shock over the incident, saying it would fully cooperate with authorities.

A Life Marked by Activism and Service

Parubiy rose to prominence as a key leader in the Euromaidan movement, organizing and coordinating the protestors’ “self-defence” units that safeguarded Kyiv’s central tent camps. He sustained multiple injuries in clashes with riot police during the demonstrations.

Following Yanukovych’s ouster, Parubiy served as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, a period coinciding with Russia-backed separatist uprisings in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s annexation of Crimea. After Russia launched a full-scale invasion in 2022, Parubiy joined Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.

At the time of his death, he was serving as a lawmaker in Ukraine’s current parliament.

Tributes Pour In

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Parubiy as “a patriot and statesman who made an enormous contribution to the defence of Ukraine’s freedom, independence and sovereignty.” Sybiha added: “He was a man who rightfully belongs in the history books.”

Former President Petro Poroshenko called the killing “a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine.” On Telegram, he wrote, “Andriy was a great man and a true friend. That is why they take revenge, that is what they are afraid of,” highlighting Parubiy’s pivotal role in strengthening Ukraine’s army.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 06:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Zelensky Andriy Parubiy Lviv Shooting Ukraine Politics Euromaidan Leader Russian Involvement Ukrainian Parliament Territorial Defense Glovo Courier Disguise
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
PM Modi Arrives In China, First In 7 Years As India Resets Ties Amid US Tariff Tension
India
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
'Within 48 Hours...': Vice Air Chief Reveals Details Of Op Sindoor, Shows New Footage
Cricket
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming In India 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget