Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEx-Pak PM Imran Khan Treated For Eye Ailment, Sent Back To Prison

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Treated For Eye Ailment, Sent Back To Prison

Imran Khan is being treated for right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye. This involves receiving monthly anti-VEGF injections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:54 PM (IST)

Islamabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Pakistan’s incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan was treated at a local hospital for his right eye ailment and then shifted back to prison on Tuesday.  Khan, 74, was diagnosed with right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in late January and brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), where he was given an anti-VEGF injection, a treatment being repeated every month. He was last treated on March 23.

According to the Pims spokesperson, Khan was brought to the hospital on Tuesday for follow-up eye treatment, during which he received a fourth intravitreal injection. Khan was shifted back to prison after the procedure.  “Prior to the procedure, he was examined by the ophthalmologists and was found to be clinically stable,” he said, adding that Imran’s “optical coherence tomography was performed, which showed clinical improvement”.

Khan was injected with a fourth dose of intravitreal injection under the guidance of microscopy by the surgeons, he added.

“During the course of his stay, Khan remained vitally stable before, during and after the procedure and was discharged along with instructions for further care and follow-up advice and documents,” he said.

Khan’s family and party have demanded that he should be moved to a private hospital and given treatment in the presence of family members.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Gohar Ali Khan in a post on X confirmed Khan's medical check-up.

“Whatever the treatment, our concern remains unanswered,” Gohar said, referring to the demand that Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, be moved to a hospital for treatment under the supervision of personal doctors accompanied by family members.

“This is their fundamental right,” he said.

Earlier, Bushra also underwent eye surgery at a Rawalpindi hospital on April 17 and then shifted back to Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where the former first couple had been serving sentences in a corruption case.  Both Khan and Bushra have been incarcerated in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, after the conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case in January last year. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
PAKISTAN Imran Khan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Treated For Eye Ailment, Sent Back To Prison
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Treated For Eye Ailment, Sent Back To Prison
World
Two Indian Crew Injured After Vessel Struck By Shrapnel Near Strait Of Hormuz
Two Indian Crew Injured After Vessel Struck By Shrapnel Near Strait Of Hormuz
World
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Melania Joke, Rejects ‘Violence’ Claim As Trump Demands Action
World
Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan
Hafiz Saeed's Close Aide And LeT Commander Sheikh Yusuf Afridi Shot Dead In Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions
Breaking News: Tension at Jamia University Over Alleged RSS Event, Students Stage Protest
Breaking News: India Brings Back Dawood Aide Salim Dola from Turkey
Politics: Bengal Poll Tension Escalates as Ajay Pal Sharma Seen Reprimanding Election Officials
Bengal Election Firestorm: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan’s “Threat Video” Sparks Major Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget