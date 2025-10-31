Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
FBI Foils 'Terror Plot' In Michigan, Arrests Multiple Suspects Ahead Of Halloween Weekend

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the United States has confirmed that it foiled an alleged “terrorist attack” in the northern state of Michigan. The agency said several suspects were arrested in connection with a planned violent assault over the Halloween weekend. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the operation in a social media post on Friday, commending law enforcement officers for their swift action. However, Patel offered few details about the suspects or the precise location of the disrupted plot.

Patel wrote, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.”

He added, “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

The FBI has not yet specified which part of Michigan the operation took place in, but Patel said more details would be shared later.

Dearborn Police Assure Residents Of Safety

In a separate post on Friday, the Dearborn Police Department confirmed FBI activity in its jurisdiction. The department clarified that the operation had taken place earlier in the morning and assured residents that there was no ongoing danger.

“The Dearborn Police Department has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city of Dearborn earlier this morning,” it said. “We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time.”

Dearborn, located in southeast Michigan near Detroit, is widely recognised as the headquarters of the Ford Motor Company. It is also notable for being the first US city with an Arab American majority population.

FBI Op Also Reported In Inkster

Meanwhile, the Detroit Free Press reported that FBI operations were also conducted in Inkster, another suburb of Detroit, though it remains unclear if these actions were connected to the same investigation.

The FBI has yet to release further information about the suspects, the nature of the alleged threat, or whether any weapons were recovered. More details are expected in the coming days as federal authorities continue to assess the situation

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
