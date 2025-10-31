KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Giving Up Alcohol, praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Quick Wit

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionKBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Giving Up Alcohol, praises Diljit Dosanjh’s Quick Wit

Amitabh Bachchan shared a light moment with Diljit Dosanjh on KBC 17, revealing he has quit drinking “Punjab’s special drink,” while praising the singer’s humour and musical charm on the show.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to grace the hot seat in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, alongside host Amitabh Bachchan. The makers have dropped several lighthearted and emotional promos ahead of the telecast, giving fans a peek into the fun camaraderie between the two stars.

Aamitabh Bachchan and Diljit's humorous exchange

In one viral teaser, Diljit and Amitabh share a humorous exchange about “Punjab’s special” drink — a moment that left the audience in splits. Diljit cheekily told the megastar, “Aapne bhi sir vo chocolate wala doodh peeya tha, mujhe yaad hai (I remember you drank the chocolate milk). I used to think how is he so fit even after drinking that.” To this, Amitabh quipped, “Sir jo khaas quality hoti hai Punjab ki, vo toh humne chorr diya tha (I quit drinking the Punjab special drink),” drawing loud laughter and applause from the crowd.

Another promo featured Amitabh recreating his iconic dialogue from Khuda Gawah with his trademark gravitas: “Sar zameen-e-hindustan, as salaam alaikum! Mera naam Baadshah Khan hai. Ishq mera mazhab, mohabbat mera iman hai.” The nostalgic moment had both Diljit and the audience cheering in admiration.

Diljit showcases his magic

During the episode, Diljit showcased his musical magic, performing soulful renditions of Nanak Aadh Jugaadh Jiyo, Khuda Gawah, and fan favourites like Ikk Kudi and Do You Know. The singer also shared an endearing story from a concert in Abu Dhabi. “Hum sir Abu Dhabi mein ek show kar rahe the… waha ek bohot bada mosque hai. Waha unhone hume allow kiya visit karne ke liye… toh maine unko invite kiya ki aap humare show pe aayiye (Sir, we were performing in Abu Dhabi, where there’s a big mosque. They allowed us to visit it, and I invited one of the men there to attend our show),” he recalled, adding that the man didn’t know Punjabi songs but recognised Khuda Gawah.

The much-awaited episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Amitabh Bachchan, airs on Sony TV on October 31 at 9:00 pm, and will also be available to stream on SonyLIV.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
