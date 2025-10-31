Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal 2.0'? BJP Shares Aerial Photos Of Lavish Chandigarh Bungalow

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The 'sheeshmahal' controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal has resurfaced once again, reigniting a political row months after the Delhi elections. The BJP has shared an aerial photograph of what it claims is a lavish two-acre bungalow in Chandigarh’s Sector 2, allegedly allotted to Kejriwal by the Punjab government led by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Branding it “Sheesh Mahal 2.0”, the BJP accused the former Delhi Chief Minister of hypocrisy, citing his earlier criticism of political luxury. The image was also shared by AAP MP Swati Maliwal, a known critic of Kejriwal.

The BJP has revived its hard-hitting “sheeshmahal” narrative, one that played a major role in the Delhi elections, accusing Arvind Kejriwal of hypocrisy and misuse of public money.

BJP Delhi posted blurry aerial shots of what it called a “7-star bungalow”, reportedly spread across two acres in Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 2, and allotted by the Punjab government. “The man who pretended to be the ‘common man’ has had another grand ‘sheeshmahal’ built,” the party wrote, adding, “After the Delhi ‘sheeshmahal’ was vacated, Punjab’s ‘Super Chief Minister’ Arvind Kejriwalji has had an even more splendid ‘sheeshmahal’ built in Punjab.”

Interestingly, the same image had been shared 20 minutes earlier by AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, whose relationship with Kejriwal has soured since May last year after she accused his aide, Bibhav Kumar, of physically assaulting her. Maliwal took another swipe at her party’s leadership, alleging the Punjab government was “serving one man”.

“Yesterday, he (Kejriwal) boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government’s private jet took him to Gujarat for party work,” she wrote.

The BJP’s post claimed the Chandigarh mansion features manicured lawns and is surrounded by an otherwise deserted expanse of greenery. Neither Kejriwal nor AAP have commented yet.

The previous “sheeshmahal” controversy was widely credited with contributing to AAP’s crushing defeat in February, when the party lost control of Delhi for the first time in over a decade.

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Embed widget