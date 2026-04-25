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HomeNewsWorldFBI Chief Kash Patel Discloses Two Alcohol-Related Arrests In Old Bar Application Letter

FBI Chief Kash Patel Discloses Two Alcohol-Related Arrests In Old Bar Application Letter

Kash Patel disclosed the arrests in a 2005 letter submitted as part of his application to the Florida Bar.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FBI Director Kash Patel's past arrests for public intoxication resurfaced.
  • One arrest involved public intoxication at a university basketball game.
  • Another arrest was for public urination in New York City.

FBI Director Kash Patel was arrested on two occasions in alcohol-related incidents, according to a recently surfaced disclosure letter cited in a new report.

According to The Intercept, Patel disclosed the arrests in a 2005 letter submitted as part of his application to the Florida Bar.

The report noted that the incidents, which it described as “not uncommon for those in their teens and twenties,” have resurfaced amid scrutiny over Patel’s current alcohol consumption.

First Arrest: Public Intoxication at University Basketball Game

In the letter, Patel said he was arrested for public intoxication while he was a junior at the University of Richmond.

He stated that he had been removed from a basketball game and arrested while underage, adding that he paid a fine in connection with the incident.

Second Arrest: Public Urination Charge In New York

Describing the second arrest, Patel wrote that it occurred in New York City while he was studying law at Pace University.

“In February/March of 2005, some friends and I were out celebrating,” Patel wrote.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Tightens Security After Arrest Of Suspected Militant Operative

“We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic beverages. At the end of the night, we decided to walk home. In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home. Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then attested for public urination. The outcome of this charge is as follows, fine levied and paid.”

Patel said the incidents do not reflect his “usual conduct of behavior.”

Patel Sues The Atlantic Over Drinking Allegations

The report comes as Patel is pursuing legal action against The Atlantic over a recent article about his alleged alcohol consumption.

According to the article by Sarah Fitzpatrick, Patel on April 10 reportedly had difficulty accessing an FBI computer system and contacted aides and associates in a panic, believing he had been dismissed, citing nine people familiar with the matter.

The report also alleged that Patel’s security team had, on multiple occasions, struggled to wake him “because he was seemingly intoxicated.”

In one instance, his security detail reportedly requested “breaching equipment” because Patel was inaccessible behind locked doors.

Patel Denies Allegations

Patel has denied the claims made in the report and filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic.

Italy Trip Also Draws Attention

In February, Patel travelled to Italy, where he watched the U.S. men’s hockey team defeat Canada in the gold medal match.

He was later seen on video drinking beer in the winners’ locker room.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What were FBI Director Kash Patel's past alcohol-related arrests?

Kash Patel was arrested twice for alcohol-related incidents: once for public intoxication at a university basketball game and another time for public urination in New York City.

When did Kash Patel disclose these arrests?

Patel disclosed these arrests in a 2005 letter submitted as part of his application to the Florida Bar.

How did Patel describe these past incidents?

He stated that these incidents were

Why are these arrests being discussed now?

The resurfacing of these incidents comes amid scrutiny over Patel's current alcohol consumption, particularly following a report by The Atlantic.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:19 PM (IST)
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