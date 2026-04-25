FBI Chief Kash Patel Discloses Two Alcohol-Related Arrests In Old Bar Application Letter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FBI Director Kash Patel's past arrests for public intoxication resurfaced.

One arrest involved public intoxication at a university basketball game.

Another arrest was for public urination in New York City.

FBI Director Kash Patel was arrested on two occasions in alcohol-related incidents, according to a recently surfaced disclosure letter cited in a new report.

According to The Intercept, Patel disclosed the arrests in a 2005 letter submitted as part of his application to the Florida Bar.

The report noted that the incidents, which it described as “not uncommon for those in their teens and twenties,” have resurfaced amid scrutiny over Patel’s current alcohol consumption.

First Arrest: Public Intoxication at University Basketball Game

In the letter, Patel said he was arrested for public intoxication while he was a junior at the University of Richmond.

He stated that he had been removed from a basketball game and arrested while underage, adding that he paid a fine in connection with the incident.

Second Arrest: Public Urination Charge In New York

Describing the second arrest, Patel wrote that it occurred in New York City while he was studying law at Pace University.

“In February/March of 2005, some friends and I were out celebrating,” Patel wrote.

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“We went to a few of the local bars and consumed some alcoholic beverages. At the end of the night, we decided to walk home. In a gross deviation from appropriate conduct, we attempted to relieve our bladders while walking home. Before we could even do so, a police cruiser stopped the group. We were then attested for public urination. The outcome of this charge is as follows, fine levied and paid.”

Patel said the incidents do not reflect his “usual conduct of behavior.”

Patel Sues The Atlantic Over Drinking Allegations

The report comes as Patel is pursuing legal action against The Atlantic over a recent article about his alleged alcohol consumption.

According to the article by Sarah Fitzpatrick, Patel on April 10 reportedly had difficulty accessing an FBI computer system and contacted aides and associates in a panic, believing he had been dismissed, citing nine people familiar with the matter.

The report also alleged that Patel’s security team had, on multiple occasions, struggled to wake him “because he was seemingly intoxicated.”

In one instance, his security detail reportedly requested “breaching equipment” because Patel was inaccessible behind locked doors.

Patel Denies Allegations

Patel has denied the claims made in the report and filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic.

Italy Trip Also Draws Attention

In February, Patel travelled to Italy, where he watched the U.S. men’s hockey team defeat Canada in the gold medal match.

He was later seen on video drinking beer in the winners’ locker room.