The Indian Embassy in Washington has said it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance after the Indian national was found dead in the United States.

In a statement, the embassy said it is closely following developments in the case and remains in touch with local authorities.

"The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities," the Indian Embassy in US stated in a post on X.

The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities. @MEAIndia — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) January 4, 2026

According to police in Maryland, the 27-year-old woman, who was originally from India, had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was subsequently recovered from an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, where she had been residing.

Investigators have identified Godishala’s former boyfriend as the prime suspect. Police said he allegedly filed the missing person report and left the United States shortly thereafter. Arrest warrants have been issued against him on charges including first-degree and second-degree murder, and authorities are coordinating with federal agencies to determine further action.

The Indian Embassy said it is providing support to the family, including assistance with documentation and coordination with local officials, and is monitoring the progress of the investigation.

Friends and members of the local community said Godishala was a young professional who had moved to the United States for higher education and employment. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed shock over the incident and called for swift legal action.

Meanwhile, local authorities said the investigation is continuing and that additional details will be shared as appropriate. Police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward. The prime suspect is said to have fled to India after the murder.

The family has requested privacy as legal proceedings continue. Officials said cooperation between Indian and US authorities would remain ongoing to ensure the case is pursued in accordance with law, with further updates to be issued in line with investigative and judicial processes.

(With inputs from ANI)