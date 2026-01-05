Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Extending All Possible Assistance': Indian Embassy In US On Nikitha Godishala's Murder By Ex-Boyfriend

'Extending All Possible Assistance': Indian Embassy In US On Nikitha Godishala's Murder By Ex-Boyfriend

Nikitha Godishala, 27, was found dead at her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Maryland, United States. He allegedly fled to India after killing her.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

The Indian Embassy in Washington has said it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance after the Indian national was found dead in the United States.

In a statement, the embassy said it is closely following developments in the case and remains in touch with local authorities.

"The Embassy is in contact with the family of Ms. Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance. The Embassy is also following up the matter with the local authorities," the Indian Embassy in US stated in a post on X.

According to police in Maryland, the 27-year-old woman, who was originally from India, had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was subsequently recovered from an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, where she had been residing.

Investigators have identified Godishala’s former boyfriend as the prime suspect. Police said he allegedly filed the missing person report and left the United States shortly thereafter. Arrest warrants have been issued against him on charges including first-degree and second-degree murder, and authorities are coordinating with federal agencies to determine further action. 

The Indian Embassy said it is providing support to the family, including assistance with documentation and coordination with local officials, and is monitoring the progress of the investigation.

Friends and members of the local community said Godishala was a young professional who had moved to the United States for higher education and employment. Members of the Indian diaspora expressed shock over the incident and called for swift legal action.

Meanwhile, local authorities said the investigation is continuing and that additional details will be shared as appropriate. Police have urged anyone with information related to the case to come forward. The prime suspect is said to have fled to India after the murder.

The family has requested privacy as legal proceedings continue. Officials said cooperation between Indian and US authorities would remain ongoing to ensure the case is pursued in accordance with law, with further updates to be issued in line with investigative and judicial processes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Video

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Embassy United STates Nikitha Godishala
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
No Relief For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As SC Rejects Bail In Delhi Riots Case
India
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On India Over Russian Oil, Says 'Modi Knew I Wasn't Happy'
World
Indian Woman Found Dead With Stab Wounds In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
Indian Woman Found Dead In US; Police Say Ex-Boyfriend Killed Her, Fled To India
World
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
‘She Will Pay Very Big Price’: Trump's Warning To Venezuela’s Interim Leader
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Maharashtra News: Pune Man Dies by Suicide Alleging Harassment by NCP Candidate
Mumbai News: Thackeray Brothers Hold Joint Rally After Manifesto Release
Tamil Nadu News: Amit Shah Targets DMK, BJP Launches Poll Campaign in Pudukkottai
Delhi News: Supreme Court to Decide on Bail Plea of Delhi Riots Accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Yoga Se Hi Hoga! Not Just A Slogan But What New-Age Travellers Are Swearing By
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget