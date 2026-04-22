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HomeNewsWorldEU Clears €90 Billion Ukraine Loan After Months-Long Deadlock Ends

EU Clears €90 Billion Ukraine Loan After Months-Long Deadlock Ends

The decision comes after Kyiv said that the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine, has restarted deliveries of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EU countries greenlit €90 billion loan for Ukraine's needs.
  • Loan approval followed Hungary's Hungary's lifting of veto threat.
  • EU also adopted 20th sanctions package against Russia.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A €90 billion ($106 billion) EU loan to Ukraine received preliminary approval from the 27 EU countries on Wednesday after several months during which Hungary exercised its veto, diplomats said.

The Cypriot EU presidency said the final approval is to be given by all the bloc's member states on Thursday.

The loan aims to assist Kyiv with its most urgent economic and military needs as it continues to fight against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Druzhba pipeline at center of dispute

The decision comes after Kyiv said that the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Ukraine, has restarted deliveries of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia.

Those two countries could theoretically still halt the approval process if no oil arrives in the EU by Thursday.

Outgoing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Slovak government had accused Ukraine of delaying repairs on the pipeline, which Kyiv denied.

The chances of Ukraine receiving the EU funds improved with Orban's defeat in April elections.

Although the leader of the winning party, Peter Magyar, is not expected to take office till next month, he has said he will no longer stand in the way of the loan.

Sanctions on Russia also approved

In addition, EU countries also agreed to the bloc's 20th package of sanctions on Russia, which had also been delayed by the spat with Hungary.

The EU had initially wanted to adopt the package to mark the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The package aims to curb the Russian economy to reduce Moscow's ability to finance its invasion.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of the EU loan approved for Ukraine?

The EU loan approved for Ukraine is €90 billion, which is equivalent to $106 billion. This loan aims to help Ukraine with its economic and military needs.

What was the main obstacle to the EU loan approval for Ukraine?

Hungary had previously exercised its veto power, delaying the loan approval for several months. This was related to a dispute over oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline.

What are the intended purposes of the EU loan to Ukraine?

The loan is intended to assist Kyiv with its most urgent economic and military needs. This support is crucial as Ukraine continues to defend against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Were there any other EU decisions made alongside the loan approval?

Yes, EU countries also agreed to the bloc's 20th package of sanctions on Russia. This package also faced delays due to the dispute with Hungary.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
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European Union Ukraine EU Clears €90 Billion Ukraine Loan Deadlock Ends
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