Elon Musk Denies Epstein Island Link After Name Appears In Released Documents

Elon Musk denies a reference to his name in Jeffrey Epstein’s itinerary, recently released by Democratic lawmakers. The Tesla CEO responded, calling the claim false.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fresh wave of controversy has erupted as tech billionaire Elon Musk was mentioned in newly unsealed documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The six-page document, released by Democratic lawmakers, includes an itinerary referencing a tentative trip by Musk to Epstein’s infamous island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014. The entry features a scribbled note beside Musk’s name asking, “Is this still happening?”

However, the documents do not confirm whether the Tesla and SpaceX CEO actually made the trip, and no photographic or travel evidence has been provided to support the claim.

Musk Denies Allegations, Responds on X

Elon Musk swiftly responded to the speculation, denying any association with Epstein’s activities. Taking to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: “This is false.”

 

The documents also list other high-profile names, including a proposed breakfast meeting with Steve Bannon, a close ally of Donald Trump, scheduled for February 16, 2019. Additionally, Bill Gates was tentatively scheduled for a meeting on December 5, 2014.

Democratic leaders have renewed calls for the U.S. Justice Department to release all documents related to Epstein’s network and connections, urging transparency in a case long clouded by mystery and speculation.

Musk’s Previous Criticism of Trump and Epstein Links

Musk has previously criticized the Trump administration over its handling of the Epstein case. In a now-deleted post, the billionaire claimed that Trump’s name appeared in Epstein’s files—suggesting that this might be a reason for withholding certain documents. Musk later admitted that the post “went too far.”

After stepping down as head of the satirically named Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) following a clash with Trump, Musk continued to post pointed comments online. One post questioned the existence of digital records tied to Epstein’s flights: “Are there likely to be electronic records in any government or commercial computers recording who travelled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands?”

 

In another post, he called on the U.S. government to release all case files related to Epstein.

“Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” he wrote.

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jeffrey Epstein Files Epstein Island Elon Musk Epstein Steve Bannon Epstein
