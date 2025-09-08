Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post

'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post

X promptly fact-checked Navarro’s anti-India post, pointing out that India’s purchases of Russian oil were motivated by the need for energy security and did not violate sanctions. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 08:23 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Elon Musk on Sunday responded to US President Donald Trump's aide, Peter Navarro, after he criticised him for his social media platform X fact-checking his anti-India post, saying his community notes "corrects everyone without exception". However, the billionaire did not directly respond to Navarro, nor did he mention his name in the post.

In a post on X, Musk wrote: "On this platform, the people decide the narrative. You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes, data, and code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking." 

Navarro, who has been repeatedly attacking India over its trade policies with Russia, posted yet another message accusing New Delhi of "profiteering" from the Russian oil imports. However, he got fact-checked on X, with his claims being called "hypocritical." 

"FACTS: India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. U.S. taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins," the Trump aide wrote.

X promptly fact-checked Navarro’s assertions, pointing out that India’s purchases of Russian oil were motivated by the need for energy security and did not violate sanctions. 

"While India has some tariffs, the US has a trade surplus with it in services. The US also continues to import certain commodities from Russia, which is hypocritical," it said.

"Navarro's claims are hypocritical. India's legal, sovereign purchases of Russian oil for energy security do not violate international law," another note added.

The platform also highlighted that, while the US criticises India’s oil trade, it actively imports billions of dollars in Russian commodities such as uranium, "exposing a double standard".

Navarro Reacts To Fact-Checks By X

In response to the fact-checks, Navarro dismissed them as a “crap note” and lambasted Musk for allegedly allowing misinformation on the platform and letting "propaganda in people's posts".

"Wow. @elonmusk is letting propaganda into people's posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russian oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs," he said.

Navarro's criticism of India intensified following Trump's secondary tariffs targeting the country for its oil imports from Russia. As of now, the US tariffs imposed on Indian exports are above 50 per cent, which is one of the highest levies in Trump's latest trade policies. 

Since the announcement of tariffs, Navarro has repeatedly linked India's actions to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, labeling it “Modi’s war” and accusing New Delhi of acting as a “laundromat for the Kremlin” through its continued oil purchases.

Published at : 08 Sep 2025 08:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Elon Musk India US Ties Peter Navarro
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Will Bring Putin To The Table': US Treasury Chief Urges EU To Impose More Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers
'Will Bring Putin To The Table': US Treasury Chief Urges EU To Impose More Sanctions On Russian Oil Buyers
Science
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
India Gazes At Rare ‘Blood Moon’ As Longest Total Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 Dazzles Skywatchers — VIDEOS
World
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget