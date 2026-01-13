Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBlinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow

Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow

The biggest shift is in messaging: customers may still get orders quickly, but platforms will stop marketing speed as a fixed, non-negotiable promise.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Blinkit has removed its ‘10-minute delivery’ claim from all brand platforms following a strict intervention by India’s Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya. The move comes amid mounting concerns that ultra-fast delivery timelines put gig workers under unsafe pressure on the roads. After a high-level meeting with quick commerce giants including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, the government urged companies to stop advertising rigid delivery time commitments. Blinkit has already implemented the change, while rival platforms have assured the Centre they will soon follow suit across advertisements, social media and other public-facing channels.

Govt Issues Advisory

According to officials, Minister Mandaviya advised companies to drop strict delivery limits to ensure delivery partners are not forced into risky driving to meet unrealistic targets. The government’s warning was clear: speed should not come at the cost of safety.

In the meeting, all companies reportedly agreed to revise branding and marketing strategies that push fixed-time delivery promises. While the platforms will continue offering rapid service, they will avoid language suggesting an absolute guarantee of delivering within a set number of minutes.

Worker Unions Raised Safety Alarm

The decision follows weeks of protests by gig worker unions, who have repeatedly criticised the 10-20 minute ultra-fast delivery model. They argued that such commitments encourage speeding and increase the likelihood of accidents.

Unions also carried out a strike on New Year’s Eve ( December 31, 2025), one of the busiest shopping nights of the year, and submitted a memorandum to the Labour Minister highlighting hazardous working conditions and high delivery pressure.

The government appears to have taken these concerns seriously, initiating direct discussions with the companies rather than treating the issue as merely a labour dispute.

What Changes Now

The biggest shift is in messaging: customers may still get orders quickly, but platforms will stop marketing speed as a fixed, non-negotiable promise. The emphasis is expected to move towards safer deliveries without excessive time-based stress on riders.

The ‘quick delivery’ model gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, when demand surged for essentials delivered at short notice. What began as 30-minute delivery soon escalated into 10-minute claims, but the growing debate suggests the industry may now be entering a more safety-first phase.

Related Video

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results

Input By : Varun Bhaisn
Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Blinkit Removes 10 Minute Delivery Blinkit 10 Minute Delivery Removed Quick Commerce Delivery Change Government Intervention Quick Commerce Gig Worker Safety Mandaviya Government Orders Quick Commerce Regulation India Delivery Time Limit Dropped Labour Ministry Quick Commerce Blinkit News 2026 10 Minute Delivery Feature Removed Gig Worker Concerns Safe Delivery Practices - Use These Keywords
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
Blinkit Removes ‘10-Minute Delivery’ Claim As Centre Steps In; Zomato, Swiggy To Follow
News
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
‘8 Terror Camps Active, Any Movement Will Be Hit Back’: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi’s Stern Warning
India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget