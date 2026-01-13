Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH | 'Zero To 28,000 KPH In 8.5 Minutes': Axiom Capt. Shubhanshu Shukla Recounts His Space Adventure At World Book Fair

Indian Air Force officer Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared insights from his space journey, and the emotional experience of viewing Earth from orbit.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The New Delhi World Book Fair, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam from January 10 to 18, 2026, continues to serve as a platform for ideas that go beyond literature, drawing audiences to discussions on science, history, and national identity. A major highlight of the fair was a session by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force and the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4, who spoke about his journey from Earth to space and the realities of living in a microgravity environment.

Addressing the audience, Shukla reflected on his astronaut training that began in 2020 and shared how nearly a year of preparation shaped his mission. He presented a short film documenting his journey, explaining the objectives of the mission and the scientific work carried out in orbit.

From Earth To Orbit Reality

Describing the launch experience, Shukla said the spacecraft accelerates from 0 to 28,000 kilometres per hour in just eight and a half minutes, a transition that completely alters one’s sense of familiarity and identity.

While addressing the audience, Shukla recalled the intensity of liftoff, saying,

“When the engine starts, it is so powerful that everything shakes, including your body, everything around you. You don’t expect that kind of magnitude. I forgot my training in that moment.”

He remarked that while one’s home, school, and country shape identity on Earth, that sense of normalcy disappears in space. Everyday actions taken for granted on Earth become impossible, including spitting or casually discarding objects, requiring strict discipline, adaptability, and resilience.

Explaining the challenges of orientation in space, Shukla noted that, “there is no left, right, up or down in microgravity, so we need visual markers to understand direction.”

He further added that human spaceflight programmes are inherently complex and require significant time to build, test, and prepare before execution.

Life, Science And National Pride

Shukla also spoke in detail about conducting experiments in zero gravity, where natural convection does not exist and ventilation becomes critical for controlling carbon dioxide levels. He explained that longer stays in space demand greater physical and mental adjustment after returning to Earth, as gravity significantly affects the human body and emotional balance.

Reflecting on his journey, Shukla said, “My experience as a fighter pilot and inside a space capsule reflected multiple experiences, one where you feel the thrill and excitement, and another where you begin to understand microgravity, where every step requires careful consideration.”

Shukla Also Pays Tribute To Astronaut Rakesh Sharma

Reflecting on the experience of viewing Earth from orbit, Shukla described it as deeply moving and almost divine. He observed that while Earth appears vast and prominent, stars seem smaller due to the absence of Earth’s atmosphere. He also referred to the discussion on 150 years of “Vande Mataram,” linking scientific progress with national consciousness and pride. During the interactive question-and-answer session, Shukla paid tribute to Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, noting that more than four decades after Sharma’s historic spaceflight, India has emerged as a confident and capable spacefaring nation. He also spoke about India’s expanding space ambitions and encouraged young people to actively contribute to the country’s future in space science.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main focus of the B2C Book Fair?

The B2C Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam is a platform for ideas beyond literature, including discussions on science, history, and national identity.

Who was a prominent speaker at the fair, and what did they discuss?

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an IAF fighter pilot and astronaut, spoke about his journey to space and the realities of living in microgravity.

What was highlighted about the launch experience from Earth to space?

The spacecraft accelerates from 0 to 28,000 km/h in 8.5 minutes, a transition that fundamentally alters one's sense of familiarity and identity.

What are some challenges of living in a microgravity environment?

Everyday actions like spitting are impossible. Ventilation is critical for controlling CO2, and longer stays require significant physical and mental adjustment upon return to Earth.

How did the speaker view India's progress in space exploration?

He noted that over four decades after India's first astronaut, the nation is now a confident and capable spacefaring power with expanding ambitions.

Published at : 13 Jan 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
