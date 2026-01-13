Explorer
4 Tourists From UP Missing In Leh's Pangong Lake Area, Search Operation On: Sources
Leh: Four local Indian tourists have reportedly gone missing from the Pangong Lake area in Ladakh, sources said on Tuesday. The missing individuals are all men aged between 20 and 26, and are believed to be from Uttar Pradesh.
A search operation has been launched in the region, the sources added. However, there has been no official statement so far from the police or the Army on the reported incident.
