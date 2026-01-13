4 Tourists From UP Missing In Leh's Pangong Lake Area, Search Operation On: Sources

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews4 Tourists From UP Missing In Leh's Pangong Lake Area, Search Operation On: Sources

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)

Leh: Four local Indian tourists have reportedly gone missing from the Pangong Lake area in Ladakh, sources said on Tuesday. The missing individuals are all men aged between 20 and 26, and are believed to be from Uttar Pradesh.

A search operation has been launched in the region, the sources added. However, there has been no official statement so far from the police or the Army on the reported incident.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
