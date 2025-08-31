'Dragon, Elephant Must Come Together': Xi Jinping Tells PM Modi At Bilateral Meeting In China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on Sunday. During the talks, Xi told PM Modi that it is vital for the two neighbouring nations to be friends and for "the dragon and the elephant to come together."

Highlighting the significance of the India-China ties and cooperation, given the rapidly evolving global landscape, the Chinese President told PM Modi: "The World is going towards transformation. China and India are two of the most civilizational countries. We are the world's two most populous countries and part of the Global South."

"It is vital to be friends, a good neighbour, and the Dragon and the Elephant to come together," Xi Jinping added.

Welcoming PM Modi at the summit, Xi recalled their previous meeting in Kazan and highlighted that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations. "Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan...This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic relations," he said.

Xi further urged both sides to approach bilateral ties with a long-term strategic lens, saying, "Both nations need to handle our relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective."

"We must also step up to our historic responsibilities to uphold multilateralism, a multipolar world, and more democracy in international institutions and work together for peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," Xi Jinping said, calling for shared responsibility in shaping the international order.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping held bilateral talks against the backdrop of tariff tussle with US that has hit d almost all leading economies across the world. PM Modi landed in in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years.