Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Opens Trade At 82,825, Nifty Starts At 25,378

Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Opens Trade At 82,825, Nifty Starts At 25,378

In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex tested 83,100, falling more than 227 points and the Nifty traded over 25,400 declining nearly 100 points.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Friday at 9:15 AM as the Sensex fell over 480 points to start trading at 82,825.17, while the Nifty declined more than 130 points to ring the opening bell at 25,378.70.

In the pre-open session, at around 9:03 AM, the Sensex tested 83,100, falling more than 227 points and the Nifty traded over 25,400 declining nearly 100 points.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 25,492, down by more than 47 points at 8:53 AM.

Volatility Grips Indian Markets Amid Broad-Based Profit-Booking

Domestic equities witnessed heightened volatility on Thursday as widespread profit-booking continued, even as most Asian markets traded on a positive note. Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows weighed on investor sentiment, erasing early gains driven by strong US macroeconomic data and the inclusion of four Indian companies in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

Additionally, this session also marks the third consecutive session of losses for the Indian markets and the decline is backed by weak global cues.

Early Gains Fade Amid Weak Domestic Data

“Early optimism from the inclusion of four Indian companies in the MSCI Global Standard Index and strong US macro data was offset by weak domestic PMI readings, indicating softening sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The combination of global support and domestic headwinds left the markets oscillating through the session, reflecting a cautious undertone among investors.

 

 

Also read

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 07 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Nifty GIFT Nifty
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
World
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Pakistan Breaks Ceasefire, Targets Afghan Forces & Civilians Despite Peace Talks In Turkey
Education
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
JNU Elections 2025: Left Triumphs Over ABVP In All Key Positions
World
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Trump Reiterates His India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claims — This Time With an ‘Abandoned Jet’ Twist
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget