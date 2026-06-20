'Must Keep Him A Little Bit Sane’: Trump's Jab At Netanyahu Amid West Asia Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump publicly criticized Netanyahu, advocating US restraint over Israel.

Trump frames himself as regional peacemaker amid ongoing Iran diplomacy.

Violence erupted, highlighting strained US-Israel relations despite ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has delivered an unusually public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the two leaders continue to share a strong relationship but suggesting that Washington sometimes needs to restrain its closest Middle East ally.

Speaking about his ties with Netanyahu, Trump said their relationship remained positive while emphasising the extent of American military support for Israel. His remarks come as the United States seeks to reduce tensions across West Asia and prevent a broader regional conflict.

Trump Highlights US Influence Over Israel

During an interview with Axios, Trump underscored Washington’s role in supporting Israel and suggested that the US maintains significant leverage over Israeli decision-making.

“If it weren’t for Donald Trump, and Bibi Netanyahu worked well with me, but he will tell you, we’re the ones with the guns, we’re the ones with the whole deal, we’re the ones with the B-2 bombers, etc.,” Trump said.

He then added a remark that quickly captured headlines: “We have to keep him a little bit sane.”

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President Positions Himself as Key Peacemaker

In recent weeks, Trump has increasingly portrayed himself as the central figure preventing a wider war in the region.

The US president has argued that Israel would have faced severe consequences without American backing and has repeatedly suggested that Washington has, at times, needed to moderate Netanyahu’s actions.

Trump has also publicly expressed frustration over Israel’s continued military operations. Reports earlier this month indicated that he referred to Netanyahu as “crazy” during a private phone conversation, reflecting growing irritation within the administration.

Diplomacy With Iran Remains Delicate

The remarks come as Washington continues efforts to reduce hostilities and revive negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

US officials have been pursuing diplomatic channels despite persistent disagreements surrounding Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities, ballistic missile programme and support for regional proxy groups.

While diplomatic engagement continues, uncertainty remains over whether both sides can bridge longstanding differences and move towards a broader agreement.

Fresh Violence Challenges Ceasefire Efforts

Complicating matters further, violence has continued despite renewed efforts to stabilise the region.

At least two people were reportedly killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to Lebanese state media. The attack was said to have occurred just hours after US officials announced that Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement had agreed to renew a ceasefire.

The strike reportedly targeted an area in southern Lebanon, though Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the incident.

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Relations Between Trump and Netanyahu Under Scrutiny

Recent developments have fuelled speculation that relations between Trump and Netanyahu may have cooled compared with earlier periods of close cooperation.

Trump has previously warned that Israel could find itself “on its own” if it resumed attacks on Iran and jeopardised ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Although ceasefires and indirect negotiations have helped prevent a wider conflict so far, the situation remains highly volatile. US officials continue to caution that any renewed confrontation involving Israel and Iran could undermine fragile diplomatic progress and reignite broader regional instability.