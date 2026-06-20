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HomeNewsWorld'Be Quiet': Shouting Match At UN After Israeli Envoy Accuses Official Of 'Targeting Israel' | WATCH

'Be Quiet': Shouting Match At UN After Israeli Envoy Accuses Official Of 'Targeting Israel' | WATCH

A heated exchange erupted at the UN after Israel's ambassador denounced reports that blacklisted Israel over alleged abuses and accused the organisation of targeting the country.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israeli envoy accused UN officials, demanding resignation over a report.
  • UN official defended report findings, leading to a sharp exchange.
  • Clash highlights strained Israel-UN relations over conflict reports.

A United Nations hearing marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict descended into a heated shouting match on Friday after Israel's ambassador accused senior UN officials of bias and targeting Israel, and demanded the resignation of an official whose report placed Israel on a UN blacklist for alleged abuses.

The confrontation unfolded during a public hearing at UN headquarters in New York, where Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon targeted Pramila Patten, the UN secretary-general's special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

Israeli Envoy Attacks UN Report

Danon criticised Patten over a report issued last month that included Israel on a UN blacklist related to conflict-related sexual violence allegations for the first time.

"You caved to the secretary-general's obsession with targeting Israel," Danon said, referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Israeli envoy also called on Patten to resign, accusing her of acting with bias against Israel.

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UN Official Interrupts, Heated Exchange Follows

The remarks prompted an immediate intervention from Vanessa Frazier, Guterres' representative for children and armed conflict, who interrupted the proceedings by raising a point of order.

Frazier objected to what she described as personal attacks against UN officials and defended the findings contained in the reports.

She told the meeting that the conclusions were based on "verified evidence."

Danon responded sharply, telling the UN official to remain silent. "We are a member state, and you work for the U.N., and you will be quiet now. You will be quiet ... you and your shameful report," he said.

Reports Put Israel Under Scrutiny

The confrontation comes amid growing tensions between Israel and the United Nations over reports documenting the impact of the conflict on civilians.

Earlier this week, Frazier submitted a report on behalf of Guterres warning that Israeli settler groups could eventually be added to a global blacklist for violations against children.

The report accompanied concerns voiced by the UN chief over what he described as a "staggering" increase in violations affecting Palestinian children.

Israel already appears in the report's annexes, commonly referred to as the UN's "list of shame", which identifies parties accused of committing grave violations against children in armed conflict. 

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Israel-UN Relations Continue To Deteriorate

Israel strongly rejected Patten's findings when her report was released last month.

Danon had described the document as "a new low", while Israel's Foreign Ministry announced plans to sever all ties with Guterres before the end of his term later this year.

The reports at the centre of Friday's dispute also include Hamas among parties accused of violations.

The public clash underscored the increasingly strained relationship between Israel and senior UN officials, with disagreements over reports on the Gaza conflict spilling into an unusually heated confrontation during a formal UN event.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main incident that occurred at the UN hearing?

The UN hearing descended into a heated shouting match after Israel's ambassador accused senior UN officials of bias. He also demanded the resignation of an official whose report blacklisted Israel.

Why was Israel placed on a UN blacklist?

Israel was placed on a UN blacklist for alleged conflict-related sexual violence. This was based on a report issued by Pramila Patten, the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

Who did Israel's ambassador confront at the UN hearing?

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon targeted Pramila Patten, the UN special representative. He also had a sharp exchange with Vanessa Frazier, Guterres' representative for children and armed conflict.

How did Israel react to the report blacklisting it?

Israel strongly rejected the report's findings, with its ambassador calling it 'a new low'. Israel's Foreign Ministry also announced plans to sever all ties with UN Secretary-General Guterres.

Are other parties also included in these UN reports on violations?

Yes, the reports that led to the dispute also include Hamas among parties accused of committing various violations.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Israel Palestine Conflict UN
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