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HomeNewsWorldTrump-Meloni Rift Deepens As Italy Cancels US Visit Over ‘Offensive’ Remarks

Trump-Meloni Rift Deepens As Italy Cancels US Visit Over ‘Offensive’ Remarks

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has cancelled a planned visit to the United States after President Donald Trump made controversial remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diplomatic row emerged over Trump's controversial remarks about Meloni.
  • Italy's foreign minister canceled US trip citing offensive comments.
  • Meloni strongly denied Trump's claims, calling them fabricated.
  • She criticized Trump's approach to allies and Western adversaries.

A diplomatic dispute has erupted between the United States and Italy after President Donald Trump made controversial remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, prompting Italy’s foreign minister to cancel a planned visit to the US.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Friday that he would no longer travel to Miami for the Italy-US Business, Investment, Science and Innovation Forum or attend a scheduled meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The decision marks a sharp deterioration in relations between two leaders who had previously been viewed as close political allies and underscores growing tensions between Rome and Washington.

Italy Responds With Diplomatic Protest

Tajani revealed his decision in a post on X, describing Trump’s comments as offensive not only to Meloni but to the entire country.

“The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June,” he wrote.

His announcement came shortly after Trump’s comments attracted widespread attention in Italy and triggered criticism from political figures across the country.

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Trump’s Remarks Spark Controversy

The dispute began after Trump, speaking to Italian broadcaster La7, claimed that Meloni had sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

According to a dubbed Italian translation aired by the broadcaster, Trump said: “She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

The remarks quickly generated controversy and placed fresh strain on relations between the two governments.

Meloni Rejects Claims and Hits Back

Meloni strongly denied Trump’s account in a video message posted on X, calling his version of events entirely false.

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated. I’m frankly shocked. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way towards his own allies, and it’s not the first time it’s happened,” she said.

She also criticised what she described as Trump’s approach towards US allies, suggesting he showed greater leniency towards adversaries of the West.

ALSO READ | 'They Do As I Say': Trump Says He Pressed Israel For Hezbollah Ceasefire, Claims He Can Halt Lebanon Strikes

‘Italy and I Never Beg’

In her response, Meloni contrasted Trump’s treatment of allies with his stance towards countries and leaders she described as opponents of Western interests.

“I can only say that it’s a shame he doesn’t have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships with which he instead appears much more accommodating,” she said.

The Italian prime minister concluded with a pointed message aimed at rejecting Trump’s claim: “But you must remember one thing: Italy and I never beg.”

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent diplomatic dispute between the US and Italy?

The dispute began after President Donald Trump made controversial remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. These comments prompted strong reactions and diplomatic action from Italy.

How did Italy respond to President Trump's comments?

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the United States. He stated that Trump's words were offensive to both Prime Minister Meloni and the entire country.

What specific remarks did Donald Trump make about Giorgia Meloni?

Trump claimed that Meloni

How did Prime Minister Meloni react to Trump's statements?

Meloni strongly denied Trump's account, calling his version of events

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Italy Giorgia Meloni
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