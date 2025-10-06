Indian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndian-Origin Motel Owner Shot Dead In Pittsburgh After Asking Gunman 'Are You Alright, Bud?'

Indian-origin Pittsburgh motel owner Rakesh Ehagaban, 51, was shot dead by a guest after asking, “Are you alright, bud?” The gunman also injured a woman; police are investigating.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
A shocking act of violence unfolded in Robinson Township, Pittsburgh, on Friday afternoon when a local motel owner was shot dead outside his property. Authorities identified the victim as Rakesh Ehagaban, 51, who managed the Pittsburgh Motel. Police say the tragedy occurred after Ehagaban stepped outside to investigate a disturbance in the motel’s parking lot.

According to a criminal complaint, the shooter, 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, approached Ehagaban and asked, “Are you alright, bud?” before opening fire at point-blank range. Surveillance footage from the motel captured the horrifying encounter, which police described as unprovoked. Ehagaban died instantly at the scene.

The incident comes just weeks after another violent attack against an Indian motel owner in Dallas, where 50-year-old Chandramouli Nagamallaiah was beheaded in front of his wife and son over a dispute involving a broken washing machine, raising fears about a disturbing pattern of motel-related violence targeting South Asian business owners.

Details of the Attack

Investigators said West had been staying at the Pittsburgh Motel for approximately two weeks with a woman and a child. Earlier on Friday, police allege, he shot the woman, described as his companion, while she was seated in a black sedan in the motel parking lot with a child inside. She was struck in the neck but managed to drive to the Dick Kernick Tire & Auto Service Center nearby. Police found her there around 1 p.m. (local time). She remains hospitalized in critical condition, while the child was unharmed.

Shortly after this initial shooting, Ehagaban stepped outside the motel. According to the complaint, West approached him and shot him in the head at close range. Following the fatal attack, West reportedly walked calmly to a U-Haul van parked nearby and drove away, according to police.

Manhunt and Police Confrontation

Police later tracked West to the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where he allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers. During the confrontation, a Pittsburgh detective was shot and transported to a local hospital. West was also shot by police and taken into custody. Authorities described his actions as deliberate and unprovoked, but a motive for the attack has not yet been established.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from multiple cameras in an effort to trace West’s movements before and after the shootings.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation

West now faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering another person. Police continue to investigate the incident and piece together the sequence of events leading to the deadly confrontation.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
