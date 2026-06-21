Delaware governor issues proclamation on International Day of Yoga

Washington, Jun 21 (PTI): Delaware Governor Matthew Meyer has issued a proclamation in recognition of the International Day of Yoga in the state and urged residents to explore the practice for a healthier lifestyle.

In a proclamation, Meyer said yoga is a 5,000-year-old ancient practice from India that integrates the mind, body, and spirit to enhance overall health and well-being.

He said the practice of yoga fosters physical strength, flexibility, mental clarity, and emotional balance, offering valuable tools for managing stress and improving community health.

“Now, Therefore, I, Matthew Meyer, Governor, do hereby proclaim June 21, 2026, as INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA in the State of Delaware, and encourage all residents to explore this practice for a healthier lifestyle,” the proclamation read.

Meyer noted that the United Nations officially designated June 21st as International Day of Yoga to raise global awareness of the many benefits of practising yoga.

He noted that the Indian American Community Delaware, in association with the Consulate General of India-New York, is organising local celebrations to bring citizens together, encouraging wellness, peace and unity through health-conscious living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yoga guru, H R Nagendra, is leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the iconic Times Square in New York on Sunday, organised by the Consulate General of India.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations in December 2014 proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The draft UNGA resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

The proposal was first introduced by Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition." The International Day of Yoga has been observed on June 21 every year since 2015. PTI SKU ARI ARI

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