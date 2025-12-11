Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Deadly Fire Engulfs St Petersburg Market Just Before Christmas, Killing One And Injuring Several

Deadly fire tears through St Petersburg’s Pravoberezhny market before Christmas, killing one, injuring several, and sending shoppers fleeing amid explosions and thick smoke.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
A devastating fire tore through one of St Petersburg’s largest markets on Wednesday evening, triggering explosions that sent panicked crowds running for safety as thick black smoke billowed across the Nevsky district. One person was killed in the blaze, while several others were injured during the chaotic escape.

Large Market Structure Destroyed

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed that the fire swept across roughly 1,500 square metres of the Pravoberezhny market, consuming the majority of the building before firefighters managed to contain the flames. Videos shared online showed towering fire columns illuminating the night sky as dense smoke drifted over nearby streets.

Fatality and Multiple Injuries Reported

Local media later reported that the body of a man was discovered beneath the debris. Another man, suffering fractures in both legs, was rushed to hospital after attempting to flee the burning market. Separate accounts stated that a 52-year-old woman was treated for carbon monoxide poisoning as she escaped the smoke-filled building.

Witnesses Describe ‘Multiple Blasts’

Shoppers and traders described hearing several loud explosions as the fire raced through the market within seconds. Officials said the rapid spread was likely fuelled by “highly flammable materials” stored on the premises, prompting urgent questions about the facility’s safety standards.

Firefighting Efforts and Air Quality Checks

Nearly 100 firefighters and 26 units of equipment were deployed to combat the blaze. Authorities also sent in a mobile chemical and radiometric laboratory to examine air quality and test for potentially harmful substances in the surrounding area.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia in St Petersburg, a criminal case has been launched on charges of providing services that do not meet safety requirements. European outlet Nexta reported that investigators are reviewing why the market’s fire alarm system did not activate during the emergency.

Cause of Blaze Still Under Investigation

The Nevsky market, one of St Petersburg’s busiest commercial hubs attracting thousands of shoppers each day, has been left severely damaged. Although Russian media indicated that the entire complex may have been engulfed, officials have not yet confirmed the full extent of the destruction.

For now, investigators continue to search for answers as residents grapple with the shocking scenes that unfolded in the heart of the city.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
