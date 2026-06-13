Congressman Thanedar condemns anti-India rhetoric in Texas

Washington, Jun 13 (PTI): US Congressman Shri Thanedar condemned anti-India rhetoric in Frisco, a city in Texas, asserting that immigrants have made the US stronger.

According to reports, speakers at a public hearing made references to the “Indian takeover” of Frisco and the targeting of the Indian-American community during debates on immigration and H-1B visas.

“This is a disgusting act of hate. Racism has no place in our country,” Thanedar, a Congressman from Michigan, said.

Recently, a video of a man tearing the Indian flag in Frisco also went viral on social media.

“I came to America in search of the American dream. I was lucky enough to get an education, build businesses, create thousands of good jobs, and now serve my community in Congress,” Thanedar said in response to the anti-India rhetoric in Frisco and other parts of Texas.

He said immigrants make the country stronger, with Indian Americans, and the incredible talent they bring to every field, have a special place in the American story,” he said.

“I am proud to be an Indian American, and I will always stand against hate and racism in every form,” Thanedar said.

Over a third of Frisco’s 2.5 lakh residents are of Asian descent, making them the target of accusations of “takeover” of the city. PTI SKU SKY SKY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)