Bethlehem Welcomes Christmas Again After Two Years Of Pause Amid Ongoing Gaza Crisis

For the first time in two years, Bethlehem has brought Christmas back to its streets. A 15-metre Christmas tree now shines once more in Manger Square, standing before the Church of the Nativity — a powerful symbol of renewal in a city that had paused its celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The revival of festivities comes as a fragile ceasefire continues in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands remain displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian aid. Across the West Bank, communities are cautiously returning to public life, and Bethlehem’s streets are once again echoing with the sounds of Christmas.

A Message Of Light, Peace, And Unity

Opening the celebrations, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, made the traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem after returning from a visit to Gaza’s only Catholic parish, the Church of the Holy Family. Arriving in Manger Square, he delivered greetings from Gaza’s small Christian community and voiced his hope for a Christmas marked by light and renewal.

The return of Christmas holds deep meaning for Bethlehem’s residents. Tourism, which sustains about 85 per cent of local families, collapsed during the war, devastating livelihoods across the city. Hotel workers, shopkeepers, guides, drivers and restaurateurs are now slowly welcoming visitors again after years of uncertainty.

Hope In The Face Of Hardship

Bethlehem Mayor Maher Nicola Canawati described the celebrations as a vital step toward healing.

“After two years of silence,” the Mayor said, “we believe we have reignited the spirit of Christmas, because the people of Bethlehem needed hope, hope for a better tomorrow. And that is exactly what we have done.”

He stressed that the message extends far beyond the city: “It is a message that the Palestinian people are ready for peace. The Palestinian people love life… Bethlehem is safe, hotels are open, and we are ready to receive everyone.”

The Mayor also highlighted the unity felt across communities: “It feels like a feast for all Palestinians, not only for Christians… We are one people, Christians, Muslims, and Samaritans.”

Celebration Amid Ongoing Tensions

Manger Square filled with music as scout troupes marched through narrow streets, blending Christmas carols with traditional Palestinian rhythms. Yet the joy unfolded against a backdrop of continued conflict. Military raids, checkpoints and arrests were reported only hours before the celebrations began, underlining the fragile balance between festivity and reality.

Even so, Bethlehem’s return to Christmas stands as a declaration of resilience, a city choosing hope, unity and peace in the face of ongoing hardship.