Geo News, ARY News, and Samaa TV were among the prominent channels that experienced broadcast disruptions. The hacking occurred during their prime-time bulletins.
Top Pakistani News Channels Hacked With Anti-Army Message Amid Prime-Time Chaos
Pakistan News Channels Hacked: Several prominent Pakistani television news networks faced an unprecedented disruption on Sunday night when their broadcasts were allegedly hacked during prime time. The incident occurred as the country was already on edge over protests linked to reports surrounding Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and escalating tensions in the Middle East. According to reports by Express Tribune, the hackers displayed content appearing to favour Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, intensifying concerns over the motive and source of the breach.
Prime-Time Broadcast Interrupted
Among the channels said to have been affected were Geo News, ARY News and Samaa TV. During the 9 pm bulletin, viewers saw a message in Urdu flash across screens. It read, "A certain section of your army has brought the whole of Pakistan to ruin. Stand against it. Stand up to it."
In an official statement, Geo News confirmed that attempts had been made over the previous 24 hours to infiltrate its systems. The channel, which broadcasts via the communication satellite PAKSAT, acknowledged that the disruption affected its on-air feed.
"Geo News' screen was hacked to display an inappropriate message," the statement said, noting that interruptions had been ongoing.
Geo News Managing Editor Azhar Abbas also addressed the issue in a post on X, writing in Urdu,
"An inappropriate message was aired by hacking Geo News's screen. Geo News has no connection to this situation." He urged authorities to investigate and take swift action.
Digital Platforms Also Targeted
Local media reports suggested the cyberattack extended beyond television feeds. Websites belonging to multiple news outlets were allegedly used to circulate Google advertisements backing Mossad.
These ads were reportedly visible across platforms operating in 19 different countries, further widening the scope of the breach.
Despite the scale of the disruption, there was no immediate response from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting or the country’s electronic media regulatory authority.
The absence of an official statement has added to speculation as authorities continue to assess the impact of the incident.
The episode has raised fresh questions about cybersecurity safeguards within Pakistan’s media infrastructure, especially at a time of heightened political and regional sensitivity.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which Pakistani news channels were reportedly hacked?
What message was displayed on the hacked channels?
A message in Urdu appeared on the screens, stating,
Did the cyberattack affect more than just TV broadcasts?
Yes, local media reports suggest the attack also targeted the websites of news outlets. These sites were allegedly used to circulate Google ads appearing to back Mossad.
What was displayed in the Google ads that were circulated?
The Google advertisements, reportedly seen in 19 countries, appeared to be in support of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad. This intensified concerns about the hackers' motives.