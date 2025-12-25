Christmas 2025: The Real Reason Russia Celebrates Christmas On January 7

Christmas 2025: While much of the world celebrates Christmas on December 25, several countries including Russia, Ukraine, Serbia and others observe the festival on January 7. This difference often surprises people, but it is not a cultural coincidence. The reason lies in the long and complex history of calendar systems and the reforms that reshaped how dates are counted across the world.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2025: 8 Quick Air Fryer Recipes You Can Make In Under 20 Minutes

Julian Calendar: The Original Timekeeper

The Julian Calendar was introduced in 45 BC by Julius Caesar and remained in use across Europe for more than 1,500 years. Under this system, a year was calculated as 365 days and 6 hours. Every four years, the extra hours formed an additional day, creating a leap year of 366 days.

However, astronomers later discovered that the true solar year is actually 365 days, 5 hours and 49 minutes, about 11 minutes shorter than the Julian calculation. Though this seemed insignificant at first, the error accumulated over centuries, causing the calendar to drift away from the Earth’s actual position around the sun. By roughly every 128 years, the calendar fell one full day behind astronomical time.

Gregorian Calendar: The Great Correction

By the 16th century, this growing discrepancy had reached about 10 days. In 1582, Pope Gregory XIII introduced a major reform, creating what is now known as the Gregorian Calendar. The new system adjusted the leap year rule, reducing the number of leap years from 100 to 97 within every 400-year cycle, accounting for the 11-minute error.

Catholic countries in Europe quickly adopted this corrected calendar, bringing civil timekeeping closer to astronomical reality.

Why Russia Celebrates Christmas On January 7

Russia presents a unique case. In 1918, the Bolshevik government officially shifted the country’s civil calendar to the Gregorian system. However, the Russian Orthodox Church continued to follow the older Julian Calendar for religious observances.

As a result, while the New Year is celebrated on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar, Christmas remains observed on January 7, the Julian equivalent of December 25. Over time, New Year’s Day became the major public winter celebration in Russia, marked by decorated trees, gifts and parties, while Christmas remains primarily a church holiday.