ABP Live Deep Dive: China Starts Large Military Drills Around Taiwan, Simulates Blockade

HomeNewsWorldABP Live Deep Dive: China Starts Large Military Drills Around Taiwan, Simulates Blockade

China considers Taiwan its own territory, a claim rejected by Taipei and contested by countries such as the United States and Japan, which back Taiwan’s security.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan, simulating a full blockade of the island in a sharp escalation of regional tensions. Codenamed “Justice Mission 2025”, the exercise rehearses the sealing of key Taiwanese ports through coordinated naval, air and missile operations, alongside live-fire drills and counter-intervention tactics. The drills, focused on the Taiwan Strait’s northern and south-western sectors, have triggered concern from Washington to Tokyo, as Beijing signals its readiness to cut off Taiwan and deter any external military involvement.

What The PLA Is Practising

According to the PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command, the drills involve China’s navy, air force, rocket force and ground units working jointly to test blockade and control capabilities around Taiwan. Combat aircraft, bombers and unmanned aerial vehicles are being deployed across central areas of the Taiwan Strait, coordinated with long-range rocket fire. From Tuesday, the exercise includes rehearsals to block major ports such as Keelung in the north and Kaohsiung in the south, effectively simulating the isolation of the island by sea and air.

A blockade drill is designed to surround a target area completely, restricting maritime and aerial access. Its core aim is to seize or choke strategic ports and halt imports and exports. Taiwan relies heavily on imports for both energy and food, making such a scenario particularly severe. The exercise also tests precision strikes, joint operations and what the PLA describes as “multi-dimensional deterrence”, including preventing outside military assistance.

Why Beijing Is Escalating

China considers Taiwan its own territory, a claim rejected by Taipei and contested by countries such as the United States and Japan, which back Taiwan’s security. Tensions have risen further after Washington approved a major arms package for Taiwan. Notably, Beijing has openly stated that these drills are meant to counter “external interference”, a clear reference to the US and Japan. While similar exercises were held in 2024, analysts note that the current drills are larger in scale and far more realistic, resembling preparations for an actual operation rather than routine training.

Message To The US & Japan

Under President Xi Jinping, the drills are seen as a direct response to two developments. The first is the US approval of its largest-ever arms deal for Taiwan, valued at USD 11.1 billion, which includes HIMARS rocket systems, anti-tank missiles and drones. Beijing has warned that such moves encourage “Taiwan independence”. The second factor is rising friction with Japan, after Japanese leaders suggested that a Taiwan conflict would pose an existential threat to Tokyo, potentially prompting joint intervention with the US. China has dismissed those remarks as provocative, making “blocking external interference” a central focus of its latest show of force.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 05:52 PM (IST)
Taiwan China Army China
