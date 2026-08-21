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English NewsNewsWorldCharter Plane Carrying 8 Crashes Near Remote Site In US' Alaska; Search Ops Underway

Charter Plane Carrying 8 Crashes Near Remote Site In US' Alaska; Search Ops Underway

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

A charter plane with eight people on board crashed Thursday near a remote radar site in western Alaska in United States.

Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board's Alaska region chief, said two pilots and six passengers were on board the aircraft. He did not immediately provide information about their status, the Associated Press reported.

Plane Crashed On Approach

The aircraft had taken off from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham, Johnson said.

He added that the information available so far was preliminary.

Search And Rescue Mission Launched

As per the AP report, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center said it launched a search and rescue operation after receiving a report of an "aircraft incident" near the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site.

The centre said additional information would be released as it became available and did not respond to questions.

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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