Video Shows Shooter Fleeing Moments After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University. A video has now surfaced showing a person fleeing from a nearby rooftop.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The world received a shock on Thursday when Donald Trump aide and right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at an event at Utah Valley University. Utah Governor Spencer Cox called it a political assassination. Now, a video has come to the fore showing the purported shooter fleeing from the roof of an adjacent building.

The police had earlier confirmed that the short came from the roof. The 

The shooter lay on the roof for a few seconds after shooting, confirming if the bullet hit Charlie Kirk. After confirmation, he got up and fled. 

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, born in 1993 in Illinois, rose from a suburban upbringing to become one of the most influential conservative activists of his generation. He dropped out of college at 18 to co-found Turning Point USA, a student organisation that grew into a powerful political force with offshoots like Turning Point Action and Turning Point Faith.

Kirk’s style was combative and unapologetic. Through viral campus debates, his daily podcast, and appearances on conservative media, he pushed culture-war issues — gender, race, immigration, and faith — to the forefront. A staunch ally of Donald Trump, he played a key role in mobilising young conservatives, especially in battleground states.

His videos have often gone viral and are wildly popular among the right-wing youth.

He was also deeply polarising. Supporters praised him for challenging liberal orthodoxy, while critics accused him of spreading misinformation on elections, COVID-19, and higher education. His confrontational tactics made him both a hero and a lightning rod.

Kirk married Erika Frantzve in 2021 and was a father of two.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk Shooting Video Charlie Kirk Video
